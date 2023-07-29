The long-awaited Xbox version of Final Fantasy 14 Online will finally arrive on Xbox Series X/S next spring

It's finally happening: Final Fantasy 14 Online is coming to Xbox.

Square Enix's MMORPG was confirmed for Xbox Series X/S by the game's producer and director, Naoki Yoshida, during the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival 2023 event in Las Vegas.

Here's a teaser trailer for the next big Final Fantasy 14 content update, Dawntrail.

During the surprise announcement, Yoshida was joined onstage during the keynote by the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, to confirm the long-awaited release would arrive on the console in spring 2024, with an open beta starting during the Patch 6.5x series. The digital-only release will also feature 4K support on Xbox Series X. More information on the Xbox version is coming soon, said Square.

Phil Spencer promised folks in the past that Final Fantasy 14 would come to Xbox One at some point. This was in 2019 and 2022, but long before that, Xbox 360 users were asking for the game to be made available for the system.

When the MMO was revamped as Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn and released on PC and PS3, many wondered why it was absent from Microsoft’s current console at the time, Xbox 360.

According to Square Enix, it was due to Microsoft policies preventing cross-play between PC, PS3, and Xbox 360. The developers did not wish to divide the community as PC and PlayStation users, which could already play together.

Things have changed much since then, as Microsoft is now really keen on cross-play between platforms, and there will be plenty of folks to play with as the game has around 27 million players worldwide.

If you want to play the MMORPG before purchasing it for Xbox, the current trial, available for PC and PlayStation, will also come to Xbox in its updated form. It will release alongside the Patch 6.5x series.