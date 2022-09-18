Final Fantasy 14 is still coming to Xbox at some point, Phil Spencer promises

Xbox head Phil Spencer was recently reminded that he said Final Fantasy 14 should be coming to Xbox, and that's apparently still the plan.

Coming up to three years ago, Spencer did promise that the team at Xbox was working with director Naoki Yoshida and co to bring the game to Xbox One. Well, we've got a whole new generation of Xbox consoles now, and still now catgirls or Paladins in sight. Now, as reported by Game Watch (translations by VGC), Spencer has reiterated his commitment to bringing the game to the platform.

"We certainly announced that (laughs)," said Spencer. "Naturally, we haven’t given up yet. This is a commitment from both Microsoft and Square Enix to gamers and we will continue to coordinate our efforts."

Final Fantasy 14 initially launched on PS3 and PC way back in 2010, later coming to PS4, and subsequently PS5. An Xbox 360 version was actually in the works prior to launch, but Microsoft's policies on cross-platform servers prevented it from launching on the platform. Which meant that the now very successful MMO hasn't launched on any Xbox console at any point.

A number of Final Fantasy titles, such as the unfairly maligned Final Fantasy 13, have been added to Game Pass, showing that Microsoft is interested in having the games on the service. So it likely is just a matter of time until 14 comes to Xbox consoles.

Cross-play has become increasingly common for online games over the years, with titles like Fortnite and MultiVersus having it so that players can more easily play together.

Final Fantasy 14 recently wrapped up the main story that has been setup since the game relaunched as A Realm Reborn, but Yoshida has said that the next expansion and next story is already in the works, or at least he's working on the plot internally.