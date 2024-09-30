Moo Deng is an angel sent from heaven, but she's going to absolutely bankrupt Final Fantasy 14 players thanks to how much one minion now costs

I would do anything for Moo Deng, but her popularity has astronomically raised the price of a Hippo Calf minion in Final Fantasy 14.

You know her, you love her, it's Moo Deng, Her, the it girl of the summer. Ever since I discovered her, I've not been able to stop thinking about her, she is a daily source of joy in my life that I will sorely miss when the internet stops caring about her and the algorithm decides it no longer wants to show her to me. Moo Deng is a little troublemaker, in real life and online, because as it turns out, it's thanks to her that those of you after Final Fantasy 14's Hippo Calf minion will now be looking at paying quite the pretty penny for it.

As shared by some fans online, where the Hippo Calf minion once would have cost you 17,400 gil on the low end, 25,000 on the high end, some people are now charging as much as 300,000 gil just for the honour of owning it. There are some that are being a bit more reasonable, only charging a little under 30,000, but I'm sure once they see how much they could be gouging the price of it, that'll soon change. But, this is a supply and demand market, and if there's a demand for Moo Deng, and you've got the supply, why wouldn't you take advantage of some hapless Hyur?

Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy. In My Lane. Focused. Flourishing. 🦛 pic.twitter.com/ufJLNemkS3 — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) September 21, 2024

The Moo Deng popularity has escalated so much that even the official English Final Fantasy 14 Twitter account shared a post about her on Twitter just the other day, with a gif of the Hippo Calf minion being splashed with water, a caption appropriately reading: "Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy. In My Lane. Focused. Flourishing."

I'm sure the price will come down eventually, but I do feel sorry for the one Final Fantasy 14 player that's never heard of Moo Deng that just wanted to buy the minion because they realised they don't have it as part of their Tiny Perfect Guys collection.