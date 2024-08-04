Square Enix hasn't said anything yet, but it looks like a mobile version of Final Fantasy 14 is on its way to China

It looks like that rumoured mobile version of Final Fantasy 14 is on the way, as one has just been approved for release in China.

Last month it was reported that Tencent was working on a mobile version of the immensely popular MMO Final Fantasy 14, and it appears that said report has been confirmed. Niko Partners shared a report this week stating that China’s National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) approved 15 import games on August 2, which includes some pretty big titles. As stated by Niko Partners, "A mobile game based on Final Fantasy XIV is being developed by Tencent and Square Enix and was approved." Obviously the language there suggests that it'll be its own game, rather than an outright port of the game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Daniel Ahmad of Niko Partners shared on his personal Twitter account that this mobile take on Final Fantasy 14 is "expected to be a standalone MMORPG separate from the PC game," so it doesn't exactly sound like you'll be able to take your warrior of light with you in your pocket, at least not for the time being. When asked by someone on Twitter if the game is already done, Ahmad further explained that it "should be close to done" but "it could be another 3 to 6 months before we hear about it from Square Enix."

I believe this is the first official confirmation of a Final Fantasy XIV Mobile game?



The title is being developed by Tencent's Lightspeed Studios and Square Enix. It's expected to be a standalone MMORPG separate from the PC game. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 2, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Outside of Final Fantasy 14, Tencent is also working with Koei Tecmo on a mobile game based on Dynasty Warriors 8, too. Tencent will also be distributing a couple of Nintendo titles, Mario Golf: Super Rush and Paper Mario: The Origami King. A couple of Marvel titles should be making their way to China too, as NetEase has obtained licences for both Marvel Snap and Marvel Rivals, the latter of which NetEase is developing itself. And lastly, a Rainbow Six game has been approved for a mobile and PC release, which Niko Partners believes is for the 2025 Rainbow Six Mobile game, set to be operated by Tencent.