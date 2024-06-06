Don't worry, Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail's launch has "almost no chance" of repeating Endwalker's server issues

If you're a Final Fantasy fan and you've been worried about what might be in store when you go to jump into Final Fantasy 14's Dawntrail expansion, then here's some news - Naoki Yoshida wants you to chill out. This is because the game's developers have been busy doing a lot of prep to make sure the Endwalker expansion's server issues don't happen this time around.

Yep, speaking to press at a preview event for Dawntrail (thanks, GamesRadar) Yoshida addressed fan concerns prompted by the server congestion issues that affected Endwalker's arrival back in 2021.

"We know that after the peak has passed, we can usually expect 2,000 or 3,000 players on average," Yoshida said, "So from that perspective, it wouldn't make sense that we arranged the box so that it would accommodate 10,000, for example. It was a source of great inconvenience for our players last time."

"Since we are looking toward the future of Final Fantasy 14 and its expansion as well," FF14's producer and director explained, "we have been excessive with planning and preparing servers and we have those servers prepared. So now, if we feel it is necessary, we can open up the new servers with a press of a button. I think there's almost no chance that we would face a situation where we cannot accommodate the number of players required."

Finally, he added that the developers even think that their new server structure will work so well that things'll run so smoothly it might lead people to believe less players are trying to dive into this expansion compared to previous ones. Definitely no lack of confidence then.

So, there you go, don't worry about having to extend your stay with Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC because the FF14 servers have done the technical equivalent of falling over and dying after a guy with a big sword hits you - you should hopefully be free to embrace life as a pictomancer without issue.