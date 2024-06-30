Yes, Square Enix is aware of Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail's major issues on Xbox, and it's working on a fix

Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail is finally here, but to the surprise of no one, it has launched with a few issues - luckily producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida has promised some fixes.

When I say "new MMO expansion launch" you say "day one issues!" Yes, Dawntrail, the latest expansion for the hit MMO Final Fantasy 14 is here, and like many expansions before it, it has arrived with some notable issues. While it seems like it has managed to escape Endwalker's server issues at launch, Yoshi-P has outlined some of the problems the game is currently facing in a recent post, alongside plans for fixes. "Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has been playing Dawntrail since the start of early access," writes Yoshi-P. "However, I would like to offer my sincere apologies regarding the issues that we have identified and listed below. Please let me explain the status of the investigation behind their causes and the measures we plan to take to address them."

First off, the producer addresses an issue in the Xbox version where the game becomes unresponsive when transitioning between areas. "Our preliminary investigation suggests that this issue is likely due to a phenomenon known as memory fragmentation", he explains. "We are currently conducting a comprehensive investigation into the matter, which we have prioritized to ensure a swift resolution. However, rectifying this issue requires the deployment of a patch to update the client. This process involves rigorous checks by our QA team, among other procedures, which means it may take several days to address.

"We are working to expedite the release of this patch at the earliest possible opportunity. However, we regret to say that this process will require some time. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this causes and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to address the issue." While it will take some time to fix this issue, the post does suggest playing on the Dynamis, Shadow, or Oceania data centres until it has been fixed.

There's also an issue in several raids that is similar to the Xbox one, though it's apparently been resolved. "However, in order to guarantee stable and effective solutions, we are planning to implement the fix through a client patch," Yoshi-P explains.

Lastly, there's also a problem with "the display and animations of certain characters," including "aspects of certain playable races during the execution of certain emotes and the scholar action, Seraphism." Yoshi-P continues, "Despite our efforts to correct and fine-tune the graphics in the final moments before the release of Dawntrail, these issues were unfortunately identified late in the process. I would like to apologize for this."

The producer wraps things up by making it clear that these are all high priority issues, and once again apologises while promising that the team is committed to fixing all of the above as well as any others that may arise. As a reminder, Square Enix has also asked all of you early access players to keep spoiler talk quiet, so keep that in mind as you make your way through Dawntrail.