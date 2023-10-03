Don't like other people? You can finally play all of Final Fantasy 14 by yourself

If you're someone desperate to play Final Fantasy 14, but really don't like playing with others, there's good news: you can now play the whole game solo.

Introduced back in the Shadowbringers expansion, the Duty Support System was a way of playing through the new content without having to play without any other actual people. It was a good way to get through the main story without having to wait for other players, or if you're just too socially anxious a person. Square Enix has slowly been rolling it out to other expansions too, and with the most recent update, patch 6.5, it's now possible to play the whole base game and every expansion's main story quests by yourself. Well, technically.

The system does pair you up with relevant NPCs, so it's not like you'll be completely alone, but it does make it more like you're playing a non-online Final Fantasy game. With this patch, the Stormblood dungeons The Drowned City of Skalla, The Burn, and The Ghimlyt Dark are all possible to play with the duty support system, as well as the new dungeon Lunar Subterrane.

Of course, being an MMO Final Fantasy 14 is quite naturally a social game, and I can't speak to the quality of the NPCs having not experienced it myself. But it does at least add more options for players to get through the game. Now all Square Enix needs to do is add an offline mode, and we wouldn't have to worry about servers ever shutting down.

There are other additions with this chapter too, like new main story quests that will obviously eventually lead into the game's upcoming expansion Dawntrail. With the next expansion, you can expect Final Fantasy 14 to be going in a new direction, as the most recent expansion Endwalker wrapped up the decade-long saga, a rarity in the world of MMOs.