Final Fantasy 14's Moonfire Faire says goodbye swimsuits, hello Power Rangers

Final Fantasy 14 will once again celebrate the Moonfire Faire as its summer event, though this time the reward is a bit different from normal.

Over the years, the Moonfire Faire hasn't always offered swimsuits, but it is generally typical of the seasonal event, considering it happens every summer. You still get a new cosmetic suit once you complete whatever quests lie in wait for you, but this time it's something that Power Rangers, Kamen Rider, and Super Sentai fans are more likely to be excited about. "We hope you're not allergic to sunshine: the Moonfire Faire is returning to FFXIV on August 10!" reads a tweet announcing the event. "What mission awaits the Phoenix Risers…?"

I don't know about you, but "Phoenix Risers," certainly sounds like a cheesy enough name for some kind of over the top team of heroes, but there isn't really much information about the event available just yet. It's only a few days away though, as noted in the tweet, so it won't be long until we find out what's in store for us.

To start the event, you'll just need to talk to Mayaru Moyaru in the Upper Decks of Limsa Lominsa (the specific coordinates being X:11.5, Y:13.8), and you'll need to be level 30. The quest is called "Allergic to Sunshine", with a description reading, "Mayaru Moyaru is calling upon all adventurers to join the hottest event of the year." At the end of the event, you'll net a Phoenix Riser Helmet and Suit, so it sounds like you'll get to join said team! Neat!

Some fans responded quite positively to the nod towards the Tokusatsu genre, though others did ask "where. is. our. bikinis." If you're over in the UK though you'll know how bloody wet it's been, so personally I'm fine to forgo a bikini in favour of something with a bit more coverage.

The Moonfire Faire event starts August 10, 8am GMT/ 6pm AEST, and runs until August 26, 3pm GMT/ August 27 1am AEST.