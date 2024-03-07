If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Warriors of Light across platforms will unite when Final Fantasy 14 Online comes to Xbox Series X/S on March 21

Xbox users can soon experience the fun shared by 30 million players.

Final Fantasy 14 Online - Dawntrail
Image credit: Square Enix
Square Enix has announced a March 21 release date for Final Fantasy 14 Onlineon Xbox Series X/S.

Alongside the release date, Square Enix announced a Starter Edition will be available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for a limited time from release until April 19.

Cover image for YouTube videoFINAL FANTASY XIV Online - A Life-changing Story Awaits | Xbox Partner Preview
Final Fantasy 14 Online Xbox Series X/S release date trailer.

Announced for Series X/S in July 2023 during the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival 2023 event in Las Vegas, the digital-only release supports cross-platform play and will feature 4K support on Xbox Series X.

Later this summer, FF14 players can expect Dawntrail, the upcoming fifth expansion pack for the MMORPG. It comes with two new jobs, the Pictomancer and Viper, new cities and areas, additional raids, dungeons, and a new limited job called Beastmaster.

It will come with new lifestyle content, an increased level cap, new allied tribes, and new core battle content such as FATEs, Hunts, Treasure Hunts, sidequests, and much more - including a graphical update.

Until the MMORPG hits Microsoft’s newest consoles on March 21, you can dive in early by playing the open beta on Xbox Series X/S.

Final Fantasy 14 Online is available now on Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, and PS5.

