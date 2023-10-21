Final Fantasy 14 Online news: FF16 crossover confirmed, more Dawntrail details revealed, Xbox beta announced

Square Enix has announced new information regarding Dawntrail, the upcoming fifth expansion pack for Final Fantasy 14 Online, scheduled for summer 2024.

This information was revealed by producer and director Naoki Yoshida during his keynote address at the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival 2023 in London.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail - Extended Tesser

One of the biggest takeaways was word of a new job arriving wth the expansion: the dual-wielding Viper, and the other was of a Final Fantasy 11 alliance raid crossover, part of the Echoes of Vana'diel.

You can also expect yet another crossover, and it's the highly anticipated mash-up with Final Fantasy 16. The questline is called The Path Infernal and is part of the 6.5x series. Quest goodies include the outfit worn by FF16's Clive Rosfield, a Torgal mount, and a little Torgal.

Final Fantasy 14 Online x Final Fantasy 16 collaboration trailer.

The new expansion will bring an abundance of fresh content, including an increased level cap, multiple new jobs, sprawling new areas, new allied tribes, new dungeons, and new core battle content such as FATEs, Hunts, Treasure Hunts, and sidequests, and much more:

– The Viper: A close-range fighter using two one-handed blades that can be combined into a single two-handed weapon. New City – Tuliyollal, the seat of the federal nation-state governing Tural, located in the Northern Reaches of Yok Tural.

– Tuliyollal, the seat of the federal nation-state governing Tural, located in the Northern Reaches of Yok Tural. New Areas – The tropical region of Kozama'uka, replete with myriad rivers, streams, and waterfalls, and the arid region of Shaaloani, spanning vast rain-starved plains across which a railroad is being constructed.

– The tropical region of Kozama'uka, replete with myriad rivers, streams, and waterfalls, and the arid region of Shaaloani, spanning vast rain-starved plains across which a railroad is being constructed. New Allied Tribe – The Moblins, a people residing in the jungles of Kozama'uka who bear a strong resemblance to the goblins with whom they share common ancestry.

– Echoes of Vana’diel. New Limited Job – Planned for release in the latter half of the Patch 7.x series.

A gameplay trailer showing off the Viper in action.

This is on top of the content revealed over the summer during the FF14 Fan Festival in Las Vegas, where it was also announced the first graphical update was also coming to the game.

More information on Dawntrail will be shared at the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival 2024 in Tokyo, scheduled for January 7 – 8.

Check out the town of Tuliyollal.

Finally, it was also announced the open beta for the Xbox Series X/S version of Final Fantasy 14 Online is due to launch between mid-January and February 2024. Slated for spring 2024, Xbox players can experience Eorzea with 4K support on Xbox Series X.