Oops, the Sonic Fall Guys clone leaked and - surprise - it actually looks pretty good!

That Sonic the Hedgehog Fall Guys clone has leaked, and somehow, it actually looks like it might not be half bad.

There's been rumours about a Sonic game inspired by Fall Guys for a little while now, but yesterday, the YouTube channel The Sonic Show shared a leaked trailer for the strange clone. Titled Sonic Toys Party, the multiplayer game is quite literally just Fall Guys, but if everything were Sonic themed. That means having Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Eggman, Shadow and more as playable characters, and all of the stages being themed around classic Sonic levels. It's a weird choice for a spinoff game to be honest, but more surprising than its existence is that… it looks kind of fun!

While it's a bit slower-paced than most 3D Sonic games, the gameplay does appear to be pretty similar, and it even has some 2D sections too, so clearly there was more thought put into it than just slapping the blue hedgehog on a Fall Guys bean and calling it a day. Yes, you of course collect rings too, because what kind of a Sonic game would this be otherwise? And it looks like you can even get companion Chaos to run around with you as you play through the stages, which seems like a smart strategy to bring in all those Sonic Adventure fans that can't get over the Chao garden (I am Sonic Adventure fans).

General Sega leaker Midori also shared yesterday that the trailer is "from an early development build dated almost a year ago," so it's very possible that when the game is formally revealed it will look a bit different. Midori has also previously leaked Sonic Toys Party before, and has had a good track record of leaking various Sega and Atlus related games - they accurately stated that Persona 3 Reload would be getting The Answer as DLC before that was announced.

There's no release date for this spinoff just yet, but it is planned as an iOS and Android release. Leaker Midori has also previously said that there are planned collaborations with other Sega IP like Persona, and that the goal is for it to be a free-to-play Sonic live service game. For now though, we'll just have to wait for an official reveal.