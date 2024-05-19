Elden Ring's latest monstrous reveal has me hoping Shadow of the Erdtree will be the Bloodborne 2 we never got

The official Elden Ring Twitter account has dropped a new look at one of Shadow of the Erdtree's many terrible monsters, and the Bloodborne vibes are very strong.

Much like every other Bloodborne fan under the sun, I too am bitter that it never got a sequel. Given the fact there's only one of them, it still stands as one of FromSoftware's most unique games, and even now I hold out hope we'll get another, even if that is entirely misguided. Luckily for me, Elden Ring had a touch of Bloodborne vibes here and there, what with the occasional Eldritch horror the RPG contained and all. Think bosses like Astel Naturalborn of the Void - you can't convince me it wouldn't fit in perfectly with Bloodborne's boss fights. And thanks to a newly shared image from the official Elden Ring Twitter, it seems like those Bloodborne vibes will stretch into Shadow of the Erdtree above.

Fearsome foes of unfathomable power await you in the Realm of Shadow. #EldenRing #ShadowoftheErdtree pic.twitter.com/FanctKb6DC — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) May 17, 2024

You can see in the tweet above what this new monster looks like, and uh, yeah, the vibes are truly and wonderfully effed on this one. Anyone with an ounce of biology knowledge can probably tell what the specific posing of who or whatever this is is referring to, a perfect fit for Bloodborne's themes. It also looks like it could truly mess you up with those blades, so I'm looking forward to dying to it 30 times in a row.

A year after it was first announced, and two years after the game originally released, FromSoftware finally confirmed Shadow of the Erdtree's release date back in February. You'll finally be able to jump back into everyone's 2022 game of the year this coming June 21, though you should play it with the knowledge that it will be the only piece of DLC Elden Ring will receive, so make sure to savour it as you do so.