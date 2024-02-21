Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC release date confirmed by first trailer

Good news, the first trailer for Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has just dropped and it's confirmed the expansion's release date. You'll be able to get your hands on the DLC on June 21, 2024.

Yes, that thing we’ve all been anticipating with more nervous energy than someone facing Malenia for the first time since the calendar flipped over to 2024 is actually going be in our lives before the end of time! Plus, today's trailer gave us some more teases of what to expect from it, which FromSoft fans will no doubt be picking over and analysing for at least the next month.

As announced on Monday, the first Shadow of the Erdtree DLC dropped today, February 21, via Bandai Namco and FromSoftware’s YouTube channels. The big news coming out of it? A release date of June 21, 2024 being confirmed, giving you a decent amount of time to prepare a killer build to take on the new content.

The trailer gave us a look at some gameplay from the DLC and the good news is, it looks like eyeone’s desires for more evocative storytelling and bosses that can absolutely ruin your day will be catered to in spades.

There’s what looks like giant walking brazier bloke that’s just casually on fire, a weird salamander thing casually devouring someone’s head, and what I can only describe as a cross between a lion, your granny, and Thomas the Tank Engine. Those are just a few, I haven't mentioned the hairy crocodile/porcupine thing, the horseriding skeleton thing with a frisbee of some kind, and the fire lady who's just casually get a snake chilling on her.

Oh and Miquella's defintely involved in what's going on story-wise in some fashion, so all you promo image detectives were right.

So, there you go. That's the date you've got to circle in your calendar and start prepping for, possibly with the help of mods that make Malenia even more difficult to deal with than she is in the vanilla game. Hey, at least you'll now be playing dodge the waterfowl dance, rather than dodge losing a bet about when the first Shadow of the Erdtree trailer will arrive.

Elden Ring's first major bit of DLC was originally announced back in February 2023, via a nice little image featuring what appears to be Miquella of the Haligtree and the words: "Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together. An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between."