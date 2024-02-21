Elden Ring's first DLC trailer's arrival is exciting, but it may have also let someone avoid doing some good

In case you missed it, first trailer for Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is set to arrive today, February 21, in about six hours time as of writing. The fact that it is actually coming this month was music to the ears of one Redditor, who’s managed to avoid having no choice but to donate their bone marrow to charity.

Yes, that thing we’ve all been anticipating with more nervous energy than someone facing Malenia for the first time since the calendar flipped over to 2024 might actually have stopped someone from doing something selfless. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like they’ve totally ruled out voluntarily doing it anyway.

Back on February 3, user Mirrakthefirst took to the Elden Ring subreddit to declare: “I am so confident that a DLC trailer will drop this month that I will sell my bone marrow if it doesn't happen.” Well, by sell, they actually meant donate the marrow by registering with the American Health Resources and Services Administration, ensuring it’d be available to people in need of transplants.

A good thing, right?

Well, with the arrival of yesterday’s announcement, Mirrakthefirst’s now returned to the subreddit with a post that simply states: “I won.” Naturally, the comments on it feature an interesting mix of people basically saying ‘I’m happy for you, but that kinda sucks’.

Thankfully, a couple stepped up to remind the poster and everyone else that registering to donate some bone marrow is actually a very good thing that it’s well worth you doing, regardless of whether you’ve managed to predict a trailer’s arrival based on a bunch of possible hints and reading the vibe tea leaves.

“Hijacking the top comment to promote joining the bone marrow registry. You may never be called to donate, but you may be able to save a life. And, thanks to medical advances, donating is usually no longer painful,” wrote user thereIsAHoleHere, providing a link to info on how to join the US HRSA’s marrow donation registry. If you’re in the UK, you can find links to places you can sign up to donate here.

To be fair to Mirrakthefirst, they have responded to one comment suggesting they donate anyway by saying: “I was considering it actually, I know people won’t believe my word, but I do a bunch of other charity stuff and there was a joke to be made about ‘going hollow’, but helping someone with leukemia or some other disease seemed like a good way to help my community.”

Make sure to check out the coverage we’ll have coming about the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC trailer when it drops later today.