The incredible Scarlet Rot status is one of the strongest in Elden Ring, but not many items are capable of inflicting Scarlet Rot on your opponents. Your best bet when it comes to dishing out Scarlet Rot is often Incantations, but there are a handful of weapons that can help you out with this, including the Scorpion’s Stinger.

While it has minimal stat requirements, the weapon can be tricky to get to given that it’s in an underground area that's only accessed during a part of Ranni’s questline. It’s well worth getting, however, especially since Ranni’s quest will grant you plenty of other impressive items and weapons along the way, including the Dark Moon Greatsword. Without further ado, here’s where to get the Scorpion’s Stinger in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Scorpion’s Stinger in Elden Ring

The Scorpion’s Stinger is found in the Lake of Rot in Elden Ring, which is hidden beneath the main map and only accessible as part of Ranni’s questline.

Platform down from the Grand Cloister Site of Grace and go straight up the stairs ahead of you. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

If you haven’t already gotten access to the area, you’ll want to follow our guide to completing Ranni’s questline until you have given her the Fingerslayer Blade, visited Ainsel River, and defeated the Baleful Shadow. After this, you’ll soon find yourself at the Lake of Rot Shoreside Site of Grace.

From the Grace, you then want to run south across the Lake of Rot until you reach the building in the distance. There are platforms all over the place that you can stand on to slowly reveal more safe platforms to stand on, but it’s easy enough to just sprint across the lake if you have plenty of Flasks of Crimson Tears or the Flame, Cleanse Me Incantation.

The Flame, Cleanse Me Incantation can be used to cleanse Rot build-up while running across the lake, but you’ll still likely need to top up your HP bar while doing so.

Once you reach the other side of the Lake of Rot, make your way over to the Grand Cloister Site of Grace just up ahead. From here, you then want to platform down and go past the Kindred’s of Rot into the room straight ahead of you, just up the stairs.

Here, there’ll be a chest containing the Scorpion’s Stinger weapon. After retrieving it, you can go ahead and continue Ranni’s questline, which will soon have you slaying Astel, Naturalborn of the Void.

This chest contains the Scorpion's Stinger. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Scorpion’s Stinger requires a measly 6 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield, and requires Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade. At +10, it has B scaling with Dexterity, and is capable of inflicting Scarlet Rot upon foes that it hits. So, if you’re attempting to do a Poison or Scarlet Rot build, the Scorpion’s Stinger is a dagger worth considering.

Its weapon skill, Repeating Thrust, sees the player perform a twirl before repeatedly thrusting the weapon into a target, dealing four separate bouts of damage if uninterrupted. It also uses a tiny amount of FP, so you can use your remaining FP for some supporting Scarlet Rot Incantations.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at some other unique weapons worth experimenting with. There’s Ghiza’s Wheel, Guts’ Greatsword, and the Rivers of Blood katana to look at. Don’t forget about all the Legendary Armaments, too!