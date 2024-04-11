The Flame, Cleanse Me Incantation in Elden Ring will cleanse the player of any Poison or Scarlet Rot build-up, making it incredibly helpful when navigating some of The Lands Between’s more treacherous areas.

Elden Ring isn’t short on Spells and Incantations for Faith build and Intelligence build users to make the most of, but there are some Spells that will prove useful for every type of player at some point or another. So, to help you out, here’s where to get the Flame, Cleanse Me Incantation.

Where to get Flame, Cleanse Me in Elden Ring

The Flame, Cleanse Me Incantation is found on a corpse south of the Church of Vows in Elden Ring. It can also be accessed by traveling across some rocks north of the Artist’s Shack in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Here's where you'll find Flame, Cleanse Me. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

From the Church of Vows Site of Grace, where Miriel is located, you want to follow the past southeast to where the Eastern Tableland Site of Grace is.

The corpse, and subsequently the Flame Cleanse, Me Incantation, is found in the Fire Monk camp that is slightly southwest of the Grace. Take care of the enemies here and grab the Incantation from the corpse shown below.

This is the corpse that possesses Flame, Cleanse Me. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Flame, Cleanse Me Incantation will cleanse you of any Poison Scarlet Rot build-up upon use, and it fortunately only takes a couple of seconds to actually use, too. This means it’s great for navigating rot-filled areas such as Caelid, the Abandoned Cave there (where you can find the Gold Scarab Talisman), and the Lake of Rot. It can also come in clutch against bosses such as the Valiant Gargoyle duo, who will produce plenty of Poison clouds.

It requires just 12 Faith to use, so I definitely recommend grabbing this Incantation. It’ll save you plenty of time crafting and consuming Boluses, anyway.

