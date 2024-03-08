Elden Ring boasts over 160 different Spells and Incantations for players to use, but there are definitely a few of them that stand out from the crowd and reign superior as the best Spells available in the game. One such spell that Intelligence users should seek out as soon as they can is Rock Sling.

Rock Sling, when paired with a suitable staff, is easily up there as one of Elden Ring’s most OP spells, especially when you take into account its meager requirements. To give you a helping hand becoming a sorcerer in The Lands Between, here’s where to get Rock Sling in Elden Ring.

Where to get Rock Sling in Elden Ring

The Rock Sling Spell can be found underneath the Street of Sages Ruins in Elden Ring. Unfortunately, these ruins happen to be in the northwestern corner of Caelid’s swamp, so you’ll want to anticipate being afflicted with Scarlet Rot while trying to track down this spell.

Street of Sages Ruins is in the northwestern corner of Caelid's rot swamp. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The closest Site of Grace to Street of Sages Ruins is the Aeonia Swamp Shore. From here, travel downwards and left into the swamp. The ruins are hard to miss at this point.

Rock Sling can be found down some stairs within the ruins, so you should have no trouble picking it up.

Rock Sling can be found in a chest just down these stairs. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

That said, be sure to loot everything there is at the ruins. There’s the Meteorite Staff sitting on a nearby window-ledge, too, which you’ll definitely want if you plan on using Rock Sling. The staff - which is one of the best staffs in Elden Ring - is capable of boosting Gravity Spells (including Rock Sling), while also having a phenomenal S-scaling with Intelligence.

Once you acquire Rock Sling, it only requires 18 Intelligence to use, and is a spell that you can use alongside the Meteorite Staff well into the end-game. It will launch three Gravity-powered rocks at your target, and they can dish out some great amounts of damage from range. Arguably, Rock Sling is a must-have for any Intelligence build.

For more on Elden Ring, be sure to check out where to get Larval Tears if you’re in need of a respec. On top of that, if you’re having trouble using magic in the Academy, here’s some tips on how to beat both the Red Wolf of Radagon and Rennala.