Being a sorcerer or mage in Elden Ring is incredibly fun once you find an arsenal of hard-hitting spells that you enjoy using, but that’s only one part of being a magic-wielding Tarnished. You’ll also want to make sure you’re kitted out with a powerful staff or two while slinging spells in The Lands Between.

An incredible early-game, easy to access staff is the Meteorite Staff. It comes with S-scaling with Intelligence and no need for upgrades, so it’s definitely worth getting your hands on when you can. If you need a helping hand finding it, here’s where to get the Meteorite Staff in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Meteorite Staff in Elden Ring

The Meteorite Staff is found at Street of Sages Ruins in Elden Ring, which is fortunately accessible from very early on in the game.

Street of Sages Ruins is in the northwestern corner of Caelid's rot swamp. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

You will, however, need to venture into the Scarlet Rot swamp in Caelid’s center. The ruins are found in the northwestern corner of this swamp, with the closest Site of Grace being the Aeonia Swamp Shore. From here, travel downwards and to the left until you reach the ruins.

You’ll find the Meteorite Staff on a corpse that is hanging over a window-ledge in the ruins. Once you collect it, we recommend exploring the ruins thoroughly, as you can also pick up the Rock Sling Spell from the underground area here.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Meteorite Staff is a phenomenal early-game staff and arguably one of the best staffs in Elden Ring, and a must-have for anyone starting to run an Intelligence build. It also doesn’t need upgrading whatsoever, as it cannot be upgraded. So, you can save those hard-earned Smithing Stones for another one of Elden Ring’s weapons.

It requires just 6 Strength and 18 Intelligence to use, and boasts an S-scaling with Intelligence from the get go. It also boosts Gravity Spells, such as Rock Sling, so we definitely recommend grabbing the spell while it’s nearby and giving it a go.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at where to get Larval Tears if you are thinking of changing your character’s stats. In addition, check out where to get some of Elden Ring’s best armor if you want to be high-fashion while killing everything across The Lands Between.