What are the best Elden Ring weapons you can get early?

There’s so much choice in Elden Ring, it can be tough to make sense of it all. But one of the most important decisions is: which of the huge amount of weapons is the best for you?

Each of the best weapons in Elden Ring represent different kinds of playstyles, whether it’s the fast-paced assassinations of daggers, the unweildy might of greatswords, or the dependable efficiency of regular swords and katanas.

However, while these powerful weapons will get you a long way, as you approach the climax of your time in The Lands Between the trusty weapon that propelled you through the early game might be starting to lose its effectiveness.

So that you’re not underpowered as you approach the late game, we will run through both the best weapons in Elden Ring for the early game and the late game too.

For now, we’ve focused on weapons that will see you through the early and mid game of Elden Ring to avoid spoilers, we’ll update this page with more picks once you’ve had more time to explore for yourself.

Or if you’re more a fan of the arcane arts though, we have dedicated pages for the best staffs in Elden Ring and the best spells in Elden Ring - since the playstyle is so different from melee.

What is the best early game sword in Elden Ring? The Great Epee

If you thought rapiers were supposed to be quick and nimble, then you’ve never tried the Great Epee, a powerful thrusting sword you can grab from a chest without even fighting the surrounding enemy camp.

Once you’ve reached the very attainable level requirements of 15 Strength and 16 Dexterity, the Great Epee is a long-reaching, powerful upgrade on your starting weapons with a steam train of a special ability that lets you launch into and deal massive damage to most enemies.

It’s found southeast of The First Step, on the other side of the lake. Go south of the Waypoint Ruins until you reach a Kaiden camp. Just to the left of the entrance you find a treasure chest guarded by a roaming enemy - ignore them, open the chest and grab the sword.

You might lose some runes in the ensuing melee, but you will keep this awesome sword forever.

What is the best early game katana in Elden Ring? The Uchigatana

It’s back! The samurai’s starting weapon, the Uchigatana, has long been an early game staple of FromSoftware RPGs, and with good reason.

It’s dependable, upgradable, and pretty cool to boot.

If you don’t already have the Uchigatana, there’s another in the depths of the Deathtouched Catacombs in the northern part of Stormhill.

Run through the skeleton warriors that animate as you make your way through the catacombs unless you’re a fan of being mobbed by rattling bones.

At the end of the main path there’s a lever you can pull which opens a side path in the room before the one you just came through. It’s on the left as you backtrack, next to the stairs.

Take a left on the other side of the passage and the Uchigatana is in front of you.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What is the best early game greatsword in Elden Ring? Bloodhound’s Fang

The thing about Greatswords is that a lot of them require a huge amount of Strength to wield effectively. We’re talking as much as 30-40+ Strength, which is much more than you have in the early game.

This is why the Bloodhound’s Fang is such a… great … sword. Not only is it a fantastic bleed-damage inflicting weapon with a strong unique ability, but it just needs 18 Strength and 17 Dexterity to equip.

To lay your hands on it, make your way to the Forlorn Hound Evergaol, which is the grey circle on the map southeast from The First Step.

You have to loop northeast around the lake to get there, but once you do, interact with the circle and face the boss you find, Bloodhound Knight Darriwil.

On death, they drop the Bloodhound’s Fang.

What is the best early game dagger in Elden Ring? Reduvia

Like the sound of inflicting bleeding damage over time, but not lugging something longer than your own body around? Then look no further than the evil-looking Reduvia dagger, which is your reward for completing a fun AI invasion.

On the northern shore of the shallow lake to the east of The First Step, there’s a bridge. Go underneath the bridge and follow the inlet north.

After a short trip, you will see a prompt telling you that you’re being invaded. Defeat the phantom by any means necessary - you don’t have to do it alone, a ronin comes to help so it’s more a tutorial for how invasions work - then you can claim their weapon, Reduvia, for your own.

The only requirement you might not have is 13 Arcane, but this is very easily reachable.

For more on the treasures you can find in The Lands Between, here's our Elden Ring guide.