How to start and finish Blaidd's quest in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Blaidd questline intertwines with several other important characters and activities, including Alexander the pot warrior.

It’s also tied with a difficult boss battle, but you can start the quest at any time – even if you’ve defeated Darriwil, the Evergaol boss that Blaidd mentions, before finding the wolf man in Mistwood.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What is the howling in Mistwood Ruins in Elden Ring?

Like most things in Elden Ring, starting Blaidd’s quest is a bit vague. You’ll need to travel to the Mistwood Ruins, northeast of Waypoint Ruins, and hear the howling. After that, travel back to the Church of Elleh in Limwood, and speak with Kale, the merchant. He’ll tell you about Blaidd and teaches you the Finger Snap gesture.

Head back to the Mistwood Ruins, and use the Gesture to summon Blaidd. If you’ve not defeated Darriwil yet, he’ll explain his relationship with the Bloodhound Knight and send you off to battle. After that, or if you’ve already defeated him, speak with Blaidd at the ruins again, twice.

The first time, you’ll get some Smithing Stones. The second time, he tells you to find the blacksmith on the road to Carian Manor in Liurnia. Doing this unlocks the Carian Filigreed Crest from that smith’s shop.

How do you continue Blaidd’s quest in Elden Ring?

From here, Blaidd’s quest joins with Ranni’s. After Ranni summons Blaidd, you’ll need to meet him in Siofria River near Hallowhorn Grounds (where the dead deer is). Speak to him until there’s no new dialogue, then travel to Selvius’ Rise and speak with Selvius. Take Selvius’ scroll to Sellen in Waypoint Ruins, then speak with Blaidd again.

Now you’ll need to challenge Radahn in Caelid’s Redmane Castle. Use the NPC summons to make the fight easier.

Go back to Mistwood once again, and speak with Blaidd. After finishing Ranni’s quest, you’ll find Blaidd one last time outside Ranni’s Rise. Fight him, and you’ll obtain the Royal Greatsword and Blaidd’s armor upon victory.

If you're looking for more Elden Ring tips, check out our comprehensive guide collection, including how to get the most from Ashes of War and dealing with pesky bosses such as Margit.