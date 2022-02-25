Ashes of War in Elden Ring are powerful special moves which bind to your equipment. After you equip them, you can call on their secret technique in battle.

Dwindling flame has always had power in FromSoftware games, whether it's the end of the Age of Fire in Dark Souls or here in Elden Ring, where you could say the knowledge of these battle-forged techniques are the ashes left by wars long since finished.

What are Ashes of War in Elden Ring?

Basically, Ashes of War are special moves your character can use by equipping them to their primary weapon. Think of them as a better version of Dark Souls 3's Weapon Arts.

They do all sorts of useful things like buffing the damage of your swing, giving you a short-ranged attack that can be used to repel enemies from a distance, or letting off a flurry of strong hits to either soften up or finish off foes.

Ashes of War draw on your Focus Points (FP) to cast, so you need to use that blue bar wisely.

There is a pretty big risk-reward element to Ashes of War since their animation times can be sluggish. You have to weigh up the undeniable power of your equipped special move versus the time it takes to use, then hope you don’t get hit while you’re winding up.

When used correctly though, Ashes of War are a vital tool in your Elden Ring arsenal that can be used on mobs and bosses alike.

How do you use Ashes of War in Elden Ring?

To use an Ash of War in Elden Ring, you need to either press or hold L2 on PlayStation, or LT on Xbox, depending on the technique. On PC, hold Shift and press right-click.

Certain Ash of War skills set you up for a boosted follow-up attack. In those instances, you'll need to press your heavy attack button right after you activate the skill. So press R2/RT.

Plus, you need to remember that Ashes of War can only be used with a single weapon equipped - i.e., a sword in your right hand and nothing in your left.

If your Ash of War is greyed out or not working, get rid of your shield and try again.

Also, for this reason, it’s recommended that if you’re relying on Ashes of War that you brush up on how to two hand weapons effectively to maximise damage, because you may as well benefit from the free damage bonus.

As we mentioned, Ashes of War must first be equipped from a Site of Grace where you will find the menu option towards the bottom of the list.

Not all Ashes of War can be equipped to every kind of weapon however, so you will need to experiment with different weapon types to see what’s worth switching up your playstyle for.

For example, the Repeating Thrust Ash of War needs a weapon you can actually thrust - like a sword or spear - while the attack-buffing Determination Ash of War can be used with hammers and axes.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How do you apply different Ashes of War to the same weapon in Elden Ring?

As we explained, a single Ash of War can be compatible with multiple weapons. The process of binding an Ash of War skill to your weapons is simple, but requires a key item: the Whetstone Knife.

Once the Whetstone Knife is in your position, a new option will be available to you at every Site of Grace.

Where do you find the Whetstone Knife in Elden Ring?

The Whetstone Knife can be acquired very early on in Elden Ring. It is found at the Gatefront Ruins in Limgrave. Start at the Church of Elleh Site of Grace. Head north-east, simply following the road.

There's another Site of Grace nearby, too, towards the gate in the north: Gatefront - so you may want to activate it before duking it out with everyone at the ruins. The chest is found in an underground chamber in that camp. It's your choice whether to head straight for it, or clear everyone out first.

Inside the chest, you'll find the Whetstone Knife, as well as the Storm Stomp Ash of War.

Consult our map above for the location of the Gatefront Ruins.

What kinds of Ashes of War can you find in Elden Ring?

There are three basic kinds of Ashes of War to find in Elden Ring: regular, scaling, and elemental damage.

Regular Ashes of War deal with your primary weapon as it is, while scaling Ashes of War increase or decrease the effects of stats like Dexterity and Strength on weapons to further emphasise their differences. More of these affinities will be visible when you get the higher-level Smithing Stones.

Elemental damage Ashes of War add things like fire, lightning, or magic damage to your attacks, which is obviously very useful depending on the resistances of the foes you’re fighting.

Certain special weapons come with unique Ashes of War, which cannot be changed, or transferred to a different weapon. They're effectively part of their special moves, and often powerful.

Where to find Ashes of War in Elden Ring?

There are plenty of Ashes of War in Elden Ring, and not all of them are acquired in the same way. Some are exclusive to certain bosses, and you'll earn those when you defeat said bosses. Others are simple drops from enemies, or the Scarabs that scurry away when they spot you.

You'll also come across a many just laying around, and there's even a certain NPC that will sell you a few unique Ashes of War. So keep exploring to expand your library.

How can you duplicate Ashes of War in Elden Ring?

If you really like a certain Ash of War, you can duplicate it so it can be used with multiple weapons. Any blacksmith will be able to do this for you, but you're going to need Lost Ashes of War - which is what they're going to use for that process.

Lost Ashes of War is a rare resource, which you will earn and find as you explore the world. They're also sold at certain vendors for a hefty price. We recommend being very selective with what to spend it on.

There's more magic and mystery to discover in The Lands Between with our Elden Ring guide.