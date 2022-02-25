Elden Ring Summoning: How do you get the Spirit Calling Bell to help you win fights?

In case you're new to FromSoftware's games, Elden Ring is not an easy or accessible game. Unlike Bloodborne, Sekiro, and the rest of the Soulsborne games, the developer has implemented a number of new mechanics aimed at making life a bit easier for new players.

The ability to summon other players in co-op, or NPCs to aid you on your journey remains. But there’s also a new, different kind of summon that you can call on in many areas of the world.

Whether you need a boost in a boss fight, want to thin the herd before dealing with a major roaming mini-boss, or to simply cut down on the game’s inherent level of challenge, this is the guide for you.

How do you get the Spirit Calling Bell in Elden Ring?

After speaking to your maiden, Melina, and acquiring the ability to summon Torrent, return to the Church of Elleh Site of Grace – where you met the first merchant, Kale.

When you get there, a witch named Renna will call you and ask to have a word. She’ll ask if you can summon your horse Torrent, which you can. Simply answer the question with ‘I can call the spectral steed’, and she’ll grant you two items that once belonged to Torrent’s former master.

The Spirit Calling Bell is the tool that will allow you to call on these souls to help you in the fight. You can also acquire the same bell from the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold when you get there.

Renna will also give you your first summon: Lone Wolf Ashes. This one summons three large spectral wolves that can pull aggro, distract enemies, or keep a boss occupied while you dish out damage.

How do you summon spirits in Elden Ring?

Now that you have the bell and your first spirit, all you need to do is bind that spirit (not the bell) to your pouch or belt for easier access. When you click the button, your character will pull out the bell and summon the spirits. This process takes a few seconds and requires FP (blue meter). The cost varies depending on how powerful the spirit is.

However, spirits can only be summoned in the range of a Rebirth Monument. Those are short stone obelisks which you’ll find in various parts of the open world, and in boss rooms. When you’re near one, the left side of your HUD, towards the bottom, will show a white glowing icon similar to a gravestone – indicating a monument is nearby.

Only one spirit can be active at a time, and only one can be summoned per Rebirth Monument. You also won’t be able to summon them in multiplayer, for obvious reasons.

How do you get more Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring?

The spirit summons themselves are called Spirit Ashes, and you’ll have plenty of them by the time you’re done with Elden Ring. Spirit Ashes are found in chests, dropped as loot, and earned as rewards. The more you explore, the more of them you're going to have.

How do you upgrade Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring?

A little later on, you will gain the ability to upgrade Spirit Ashes. This can be done for a fee, and you’ll need Grave Gloveworts to upgrade standard Spirit Ashes, and Ghost Gloveworts for the more powerful, named special Spirit Ashes. Gloveworts can be found in many of the game’s smaller dungeons, and as loot in the open world.

You won’t be able to upgrade any of your Spirit Ashes, however, until you complete the initial part of Roderika’s quest. Roderika is an NPC that can first be found at the Stormhill Shack south of the broken bridge in Limgrave West. After speaking to her, she’ll relocate to the Roundtable Hold. To advance that quest, speak to the blacksmith – Master Hewg, you’ll find a conversation option about him watching over Roderika, which later turns into you convincing him that it’s her wish to learn spirit tuning.

You’ll have to go back and forth between them until he’s convinced she wants to learn, at which point she’ll set up shop in front of his smithing table, allowing you to upgrade your Spirit Ashes.

General Spirit Ashes tips

Elden Ring treats spirit summons as individual NPCs. Because of this, they can benefit from various buffs and group heals you might be able to cast/apply. Keep that in mind if you want to extend their fighting duration.

It’s also worth noting that certain summons spawn one ally, while others come in groups. Read the Spirit Ash description to understand if it’s worth the FP cost.

Beyond that, some summons may have weak melee damage, because they’re intended to cause an elemental effect, such as those that inflict poison damage. Considering how most enemies in Elden Ring are weak to certain elements, it sometimes pays to go for something without the raw damage because of its potential to drain the life of your enemies in other ways.

There's a huge amount to learn about The Lands Between, so check out our Elden Ring guide.