Elden Ring Smithing Stones farm: How do I upgrade gear?

So you’ve been playing Elden Ring for a few hours, and unless you’re some sort of Soulsborne master, without upgrading your weapons it's probably been teaching you some harsh lessons.

Before you go around grinding trash mobs for Runes to over-level your character and power through fights, you might actually want to direct these efforts elsewhere. That’s because Elden Ring doesn’t really care what your character’s level is, it mostly looks at how powerful your weapon is.

Now, different weapons will scale differently with your various stats, but the main contributor to your overall DPS is the level of your weapon. In other words, how many times said weapon has been upgraded up to that point.

How can you upgrade weapons in Elden Ring?

Upgrading weapons in Elden Ring is an incredibly simple process that only involves two types of items. The game calls these Smithing Stones, and Somber Smithing Stones - and as you might imagine, there are several tiers of each that your weapon will gradually require the higher its power gets.

Of course, the lowest tiers are the most common, and generally easiest to farm. The higher you go, the more rare Smithing Stone tiers will be required. Kale, the merchant your first meet at the Church of Elleh near the very start of the game (the one who sells the Crafting Kit), has a smithing table next to him which will upgrade your weapon up to +3.

To upgrade your weapon beyond that, you’re going to need a blacksmith. The first blacksmith you’ll run into is at The Roundtable Hold hub area. Master Hewg will take your weapons the rest of the way, if you bring him the necessary Smithing Stones.

You can easily see how many you need for any given weapon upgrade by clicking the ‘Strengthen Armaments’ menu option. You'll also have to pay a small fee in Runes for every upgrade.

How many Smithing Stones and Somber Smithing Stones do you need for upgrades in Elden Ring?

Smithing Stones are what you’re going to need to upgrade normal weapons. Special weapons, such as those that drop from bosses or have unique Ash of War skills which cannot be altered, require Somber Smithing Stores instead. Normal weapons can be taken up to +25, whereas special weapons can only go as high as +10.

There are nine tiers of Smithing Stones, and ten tiers of Somber Smithing Stones. The tier of each stone is listed between brackets next to its name, so Smithing Stone [1] and [2] etc.

Some Smithing Stone tiers will upgrade your weapon three levels, and others only one. Somber Smithing Stones all grant a single upgrade level each, so it’s easier to calculate.

Smithing Stone upgrade guide

Smithing Stone [1] - +5

Smithing Stone [2] - +6

Smithing Stone [3] - +9

Smithing Stone [4] - +12

Smithing Stone [5] - +15

Smithing Stone [6] - +18

Smithing Stone [7] - +21

Smithing Stone [8] - +24

Smithing Stone [9] - +25

Somber Smithing Stone upgrade guide

Somber Smithing Stone [1] - +1

Somber Smithing Stone [2] - +2

Somber Smithing Stone [3] - +3

Somber Smithing Stone [4] - +4

Somber Smithing Stone [5] - +5

Somber Smithing Stone [6] - +6

Somber Smithing Stone [7] - +7

Somber Smithing Stone [8] - +8

Somber Smithing Stone [9] - +9

Somber Smithing Stone [10] - +10

How do you get unlimited Smithing Stones in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring actually offers players who love exploring a couple of ways to reliably get Smithing Stones and Somber Smithing Stones. To do this, you’ll need certain key items that make Smithing Stones available for purchase at certain vendors an unlimited number of times.

There are various levels of this key item, each unlocking more Smithing Stone tiers for purchase. We’re going to cover two of those items below, but beware, some of them lie in high-level areas you won’t have access to for a good while.

Aside from that, there’s another blacksmith you’re going to come across, who sells unlimited Somber Smithing Stone [1] & [2], as well as limited stock of [3] & [4]. His name is Smithing Master Iji and you'll find them in the west of Liurnia of the Lakes, on the road to the Caria Manor.

Starting at the Northern Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace, keep following the road to the north. A little bit past the Kingsrealm Ruins, you will find Master Iji on your left, next to a conveniently-placed Site of Grace.

Where to find Smithing Miner's Bell Bearing [1] in Elden Ring

The Smithing Miner's Bell Bearing [1] is one of the items in question. When acquired, it can be given to the Twin Maiden Husks vendor at the Roundtable Hold to expand their inventory, allowing you to buy infinite Smithing Stone [1] & [2].

The Smithing Miner's Bell Bearing [1] is a reward for beating Crystalian, an optional boss that lies at the end of the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel, located east of the East Raya Lucaria Gate. You’ll find the tunnel’s entrance in the cliffs on the north-eastern shores.

The Crystalian fight is fairly straightforward, even if it might initially be a little confusing. The boss will take very little damage from your normal attacks, but the key is to break its super armour and perform a critical hit, which is what’s actually going to deal major damage and ultimately allow you to defeat it.

To reliably damage its super armour, perform jumping heavy attacks, charged heavy attacks, and guard counters. The Crystalian’s attacks are easy to read and punish, but your main challenge will be keeping an eye on the ring blade, which can get behind you when thrown. To help take some of that pressure off you, consider ringing the bell and summoning a few spirits. Most of them will work here, as you only need them to confuse the boss’ tracking.

With the Bell Bearing in hand, return to the Roundtable Hold, and head to the Twin Maiden Husks vendor. You’ll find them in the first corridor on your left as you spawn. Keep going and they’ll be on the right in the other room.

Where to find Smithing Miner's Bell Bearing [2] in Elden Ring

The Smithing Miner's Bell Bearing [2] is a similar item, only it expands the Maiden Husks’ inventory to also include unlimited Smithing Stone [3] & [4]. This one can be found in the Sealed Tunnel, east of the Altus Plateau, on the south-western side (outside) of the inner capital wall.

Unlike the first bell, you don’t need to fight any bosses for this one (though we recommend exploring the tunnel and picking up Smithing Stones lying around). The Smithing Miner's Bell Bearing [2] is found inside a chest. After breaking the illusory wall, follow the road down, and break through the wooden cart and boxes. Keep going and you’ll find the chest on the right.

Once the second Bell Bearing has been acquired, head back to the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold and offer it to them.

Where can you farm Smithing Stones in Elden Ring?

Now that you have a reliable, repeatable way to purchase certain Smithing Stone tiers, the best option is simply farming Runes and buying what you need. Of course, the highest tiers are still not available for sale in the same fashion, which means you’ll need to actually find them in The Lands Between.

The most surefire way of getting a bunch of Smithing and Somber Smithing Stones is in Elden Ring’s many mines and underground tunnels. Those are small dungeons, full of miners toiling away, extracting precious metal. Inside, you’ll find a lot of what you need lying around. Some are hidden behind breakable boxes, barrels or wooden boards, so make sure to scour every inch of those mines.

The stones you find within do not respawn, meaning you can come back later and pick up any you might have missed, or simply avoided because they were guarded by tough enemies.

Using this handy interactive Elden Ring map, you can filter out these tunnels, as well as any possible Smithing Stone spawn locations, making it easier for you to go after the type you want.

