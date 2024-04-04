Elden Ring has been the topic of many debates since it was released in 2022, but one of the most hotly contested emerged with Patch 1.03 when one of the best Spirit Ashes in the game was unceremoniously nerfed: the Mimic Tear. Mainly, the debate consisted of people arguing whether the summon was overpowered or not. It’s safe to say that it definitely was, and arguably still is.

The Mimic Tear replicates the player's build and summons a copy of the chosen Tarnished to fight alongside them. So, depending on what you have equipped, they can be incredibly powerful, so much so that it’s hard to imagine them being even more powerful prior to being nerfed a month after release. Anyways, here’s where to get the Mimic Tear Ashes in Elden Ring, so you can see exactly how powerful the summon is for yourself.

Where to get the Mimic Tear Ashes in Elden Ring

The Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes are found in a chest in Night’s Sacred Ground in Elden Ring. To actually be able to access the room containing the chest, you’ll need one Stonesword Key before heading here.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

First things first, to actually access Night’s Sacred Ground - which is located in Nokron - you’ll need to have beaten Starscourge Radahn at Redmane Castle first.

Once that’s over and done with, you’ll be able to head to the fallen stars in Mistwood and platform your way down into Nokron. Continue deeper into Nokron from here and you’ll soon find yourself fighting with the Mimic Tear, who’ll drop some Larval Tears once felled.

Continue past the Mimic Tear boss arena and along the bridge until you can eventually go west onto land again. Follow the cliff-edge west until you reach the Ancestral Woods Site of Grace.

Carefully platform across the rooftops. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

From the Grace, you can then platform along the rooftops up ahead (shown above), where there’ll be more Silver Tears looking to fight. Once you reach the ruined pillars that form a bridge leading you into a building, as shown below, stick to the upper level of the building.

Go across this ruined bridge to reach the following building. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once inside the building, go behind the two statues that are holding flames, and just up ahead, you should see a room with a white fog gate.

This room requires one Stonesword Key to open. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Use your Stonesword Key to enter, deal with the Nox Swordstress inside, and then open the chest to finally receive the Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes.

Some of the most powerful - and controversial - Spirit Ashes in the game, it’s important to note that the Mimic Tear Ashes will consume your HP when summoned, rather than FP. So, keep your Crimson Flasks to hand if you plan on instantly summoning when entering a fight.

The Mimic Tear will replicate your entire build when summoned. They’ll have the same held weapons and equipped gear (including Talismans), and it essentially functions as a slightly sillier version of yourself. I say sillier, because these summons will still run through Fire and straight into clouds of Poison, which we know better than to do.

