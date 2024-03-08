If you ever need a helping hand during a fight in Elden Ring, or someone to simply take some aggro away from you for a while, Spirit Ashes will often have your back. Of course, some Spirit Ashes will only last a matter of seconds during some of the most grueling boss fights, but Elden Ring’s best Spirit Ashes can actually turn the tides of a fight with some luck.

One such set of Spirit Ashes that are known for packing a punch against most bosses in The Lands Between are the Black Knife Tiche Ashes. She’s agile, fast, and can inflict Bleed on opponents. If you need a helping hand tracking her down, here’s where to get the Black Knife Tiche Ashes in Elden Ring.

Where to get Black Knife Tiche Ashes in Elden Ring

The Black Knife Tiche Ashes are a drop from the Ringleader’s Evergaol in Elden Ring. This particular Evergaol can be found in Liurnia of the Lakes, and is just a short ride away from the Moonlight Altar Site of Grace.

The Ringleader's Evergaol is only accessible towards the end of Ranni's quest. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

That said, your main problem will actually be reaching the Moonlight Altar Site of Grace, which is above the Village of the Albinaurics and only accessible via Deep Ainsel Well.

To get to this area, you’ll need to follow Ranni’s questline until it takes you to the area, which is near the end of the quest. This also means beating the abominable Astel, Naturalborn of the Void in the process.

Once you arrive at the Cathedral of Manus Celes, finish off Ranni’s quest and then make your way south to the Moonlight Altar Site of Grace. Head northwest from here to reach the Ringleader’s Evergaol, but be careful of the dragon, Glintstone Adula, who'll reappear here.

Once you enter, you’ll be fighting with Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader, who happens to be the mother of Black Knife Tiche if you want some additional lore. Much like other Black Knife Assassin’s that you’ll have ran into in Elden Ring, Alecto is very fast and very aggressive. They’ll dish out Bleed like there’s no tomorrow, and are also immune to Bleed, Scarlet Rot, and Poison.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The best strategy for facing Alecto is to have patience. Take a few attempts to learn how Alecto moves, and then following that, work on perfecting your dodges. Get hits in where opportunity is ample, but ultimately, remember to keep dodging while also keeping an eye on your Stamina bar so you don’t wind up stuck.

The Green Turtle Talisman can be useful for this fight, allowing you to regenerate Stamina faster so you can remain on the move during this fight. Alternatively, bringing along a weapon that is capable of stunning Alecto will prove useful.

For more on Elden Ring, check out some of the best weapons in the game to see if you can find something capable of taking on Alecto. On top of that, take a look at some of the best Ashes of War to infuse your weapon with, too.