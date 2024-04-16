Looking for a fancy Ash of War to help make the most of your weapon in Elden Ring? How about one that sees you front-flipping into attacks like an angry gymnast? Well, the Lion’s Claw Ash of War, a skill honed by the Redmanes, is exactly that and it’s pretty powerful.

Located on the outskirts of Caelid, not too far from Limgrave, it also isn’t too troublesome to get your hands on this Ash of War early, either. Though, we recommend heading here when you feel like meeting Caelid’s big, main boss: Radahn. But now you're warmed up, here’s where to get the Lion’s Claw in Elden Ring.

Where to get Lion’s Claw in Elden Ring

The Lion’s Claw Ash of War is found in Fort Gael in Elden Ring, and is a drop from the Lion Guardian enemy that is prowling the area.

Here's where you'll find Fort Gael. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Fort Gael is found in west Caelid, and also happens to feature a waygate that takes you straight to Redmane Castle. So, we recommend coming here when you also feel like paying a visit to Starscourge Radahn, so you can kill two birds with one stone.

Climb up the ladder to the right side of the gate to enter the Fort. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

To get there, start at the Smoldering Wall Site of Grace and head southwest. You’ll soon approach Fort Gael which is rather hard to miss given that its outskirts are heavily guarded by enemies. We recommend exploring the area thoroughly and at your own pace, as there’s plenty of loot to grab here, including the Flame, Grant Me Strength Incantation (which is around the back of the Fort).

You’ll find that the front gate to Fort Gael is locked, so head to the right of the entrance and climb along the branches around the side of it until you reach a ladder. This ladder will take you inside of Fort Gael, and you’ll see the Lion Guardian enemy that we want to defeat directly below you.

We recommend running through the Fort and grabbing any loot before fighting it, as the likes of the Starscourge Heirloom and Katar are just up ahead. Once you’ve grabbed them, you can go about beating the Lion Guardian, retrieve the Lion’s Claw Ash of War from it, and make your exit.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Lion’s Claw Ash of War has you rolling forwards before unleashing a strike attack on foes that you roll into. You’ll likely have seen some of the knights around Fort Gael using it if you fought them, too. It’s great for breaking the stance of many enemies, and looking pretty badass while doing so.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at some other Ashes of War that you can get your hands on, including Hoarfrost Stomp, Bloodhound’s Step, and Seppuku.