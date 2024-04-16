Elden Ring is a frustrating game, one that has seen me figuratively bash my head against an illusory wall many times. So, there’s something rather goofy about one of the game’s most popular Ashes of War being Seppuku, a skill that allows the player to stab themselves and trade HP for attack power and Bleed stacks.

My only qualm with Seppuku - aside from the fact it was nerfed, a lot - is that I cannot use it to achieve an honorable death in Elden Ring, and instead must commit to flinging myself from great heights to avoid dying to mobs of enemies, because I am petty like that. Issues aside, however, here’s where to get Seppuku in Elden Ring.

Where to get Seppuku in Elden Ring

The Seppuku Ash of War is a drop from an invisible scarab near the Freezing Lake in Elden Ring’s Mountaintops of the Giants. You’ll need to access the Grand Lift of Rold to get here.

You'll find Seppuku on the eastern edge of the Freezing Lake. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once you have access to the Mountaintops, the closest Site of Grace to the Seppuku Ash of War is the Freezing Lake. From here, you simply want to go east and follow the edge of the lake until you hear the twinkling sounds of a scarab.

You can see the invisible scarab's footsteps on the lake. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once you do, look at the frozen lake itself for the scarab’s footsteps, as shown above. These will circle a tree on the lake. Watch its path and stand along it, so that you can hit the scarab as it next approaches you.

Upon hitting it, the scarab will briefly appear before vanishing again, leaving you with the Seppuku Ash of War to apply to whatever weapon you choose.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Seppuku Ash of War is one that shines in PvP more than PvE, as it sees the player stabbing themselves - coating their weapon in blood - to boost their attack power and Bleed stacks. It’s a viable pick for anyone running a Bleed build, provided you’re pumping points into Arcane, but it's arguably not the best.

For more on Elden Ring, be sure to take a look at some other powerful Ashes of War that are worth considering, such as the Hoarfrost Stomp or Bloodhound’s Step. Additionally, if you’re running a Bleed build, you’ll definitely want your hands on the Lord of Blood’s Exultation Talisman.