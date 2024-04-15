Weapons in Elden Ring can be transformed using Ashes of War, which are powerful infusions that can give weapons distinct skills. Bloodhound’s Step is one of the very best for those who like to out-maneuver their opponents, allowing players to dodge while invisible upon use.

To get your hands on it, though, you’ll have to prepare for a fight against one of The Lands Between’s nocturnal enemies, a Night’s Cavalry. To give you a helping hand with the whole process, here’s where to get Bloodhound’s Step in Elden Ring.

Where to get Bloodhound’s Step in Elden Ring

The Bloodhound’s Step Ash of War is a drop from a Night’s Cavalry boss in Caelid in Elden Ring.

This particular boss is south of the Bestial Sanctum and just outside of Lenne’s Rise, which is shown on the below map. This particular enemy also only spawns at night, so you may need to pass time at the nearby Lenne’s Rise Site of Grace to make them spawn.

Once it is nightfall, you’ll see the Night’s Cavalry on the bridge directly north of Lenne’s Rise.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

If you’re instead heading here from Caelid, rather than the Bestial Sanctum, you’ll want to travel east of the Dragonbarrow Fork Site of Grace.

You’ll have to face this particular boss solo, as you won’t be able to summon any Spirit Ashes, and while it can be tempting to fight on horseback, you’ll likely find this fight easier without Torrent. The Night’s Cavalry will do a lot of slamming and swinging with its weapon, so you’ll want to keep your distance, bait its attacks, then go in for your own. Rinse and repeat the process, and the fight isn’t too hard.

You can also make the Night’s Cavalry here fall off the map by luring it to the nearby cliffside, if you don’t really fancy fighting this one or are having trouble with it.

Once they’ve been felled, you’ll receive the Bloodhound’s Step Ash of War, which will make you dodge upon use. The extra nice part, though? You’ll turn invisible while you dodge, making it easy to get behind enemies, and if you’ve no FP, the skill uses your Stamina instead.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at some of the games best weapons. There’s the Godslayer’s Greatsword, the Sword of Night and Flame, and the Rivers of Blood katana to all experiment with. The Bloodhound’s Fang also comes with a similar weapon skill to Bloodhound’s Step, so it’s worth giving that a go too.