If you’re thinking of running a Faith build in Elden Ring, especially a Black Flame one, then you might want to get your hands on the Godslayer’s Greatsword. A Colossal Sword that scales with Dexterity and Faith, this one is relatively easy to get once you’ve explored Caelid a little bit.

While it’s not the best Faith weapon out there given how slow it can sometimes feel, it still remains a solid early-mid game pick if you’re able to wield it. It also allows you to dish out Black Flame, burning foes in the process. So to add it to your arsenal, here’s where to get the Godslayer’s Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Godslayer’s Greatsword in Elden Ring

The Godslayer’s Greatsword is found in the Divine Tower of Caelid in Elden Ring. To reach it, you’ll need to defeat the Godskin Apostle boss that can be found in the tower.

The closest Site of Grace to the Divine Tower is Dragonbarrow West. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

First things first, it’s best to visit the Divine Tower of Caelid after having beaten Radahn, because you can activate his Great Rune while you’re here.

Once that’s out of the way, start your journey from the Dragonbarrow West Site of Grace. Now, we can’t actually enter the Divine Tower of Caelid from a normal entrance. We instead need to platform up the exterior of the tower to make our way inside. So, from the Grace, head north and approach the Divine Tower from the eastern side while riding Torrent, rather than the front of it.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

As you approach, you’ll see some tree branches that you can ride across to reach the tower’s exterior. From here, you’ll need to clamber up ladders, clear out enemies, and jump across various ledges. You’re ultimately aiming to continue going higher and higher, until you find the Divine Tower of Caelid Center Site of Grace.

Now, if you want to activate Radahn’s Great Rune, you’ll need to go upwards to do so. If you instead want to head straight for the Godslayer’s Greatsword, go down the stairs from the Divine Tower of Caelid Center Site of Grace.

Down here, there are more enemies to take care of and more platforming along pillars to do. You ultimately want to platform your way down deeper into the tower, much like you did up its exterior, until you arrive at an elevator guarded by a soldier.

At the next platform, go up the ladder to open up a shortcut leading back here from where we entered. Then, go back down the ladder and continue ahead, taking out the enemy Monk here.

After the Monk, go forward along the ledges (shown in the below image) and then continue to platform downwards.

Platform along these ledges to the next elevator. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

As you jump to the below bridge, it’ll fall, but you’ll arrive at another lift fine and well. Take the lift downwards. Grab the Divine Tower of Caelid Basement Site of Grace here and prepare for the boss fight ahead. Though, there will be one more Monk along the way.

The Godskin Apostle isn’t too bad of a fight. Much like the later Godskin Duo, you can use Sleep Pots or St. Trina’s Arrows in an attempt to send the foe to sleep, making the fight a much easier time. The Apostle is also weak to Bleed damage, so any weapons you have that can cause Bleed build-up will also make light work of this fight.

If you’re struggling, be sure to summon your best Spirit Ashes for some help. Anyone capable of taking aggro for you or inflicting Bleed, like Black Knife Tiche, Omenkiller Rollo, or the Fanged Imps could be worth considering if you have access to them.

Once the Godskin Apostle has been felled, you’ll be given the Godskin Apostle armor set and can loot the chest at the back of the room to receive the Godslayer’s Greatsword.

The Godslayer’s Greatsword requires 22 Dexterity, 20 Strength, and 20 Faith to wield, while requiring Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade. As a Colossal Sword, the thing can feel quite slow to use, but with apt timing and positioning, it’s capable of hitting enemies pretty hard. Its Weapon Skill, The Queen’s Black Flame, allows you to imbue the weapon with Black Flame and slash at enemies using it. This often melts through weaker enemies, which is neat.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at some more of the games best weapons. There’s the Sword of Night and Flame, the Marais Executioner’s Sword, Ghiza’s Wheel, and more to try out.