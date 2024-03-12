There are currently 30 different bosses that are tied to achievements in Elden Ring, and there are a handful that players can easily miss as they explore The Lands Between. One such boss that I personally did not know existed until it came to achievement-hunting is Elemer of the Briar, who resides in The Shaded Castle.

When felled, Elemer - also known as one of the Bell-Bearing Hunters you’ll often hear about - will drop the epic Marais Executioner’s Sword. This Greatsword has an impressive corkscrew attack that can be lots of fun to use against enemies. To give you a helping hand, here’s where to get the Marais Executioner’s Sword in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Marais Executioner’s Sword in Elden Ring

The Marais Executioner’s Sword is a drop from boss, Elemer of the Briar, in Elden Ring. Elemer’s boss room can be found inside The Shaded Castle, which is in a poison swamp between Mt. Gelmir and Altus Plateau.

The Shaded Castle is in a poison swamp between Mt. Gelmir and Altus Plateau. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once you first breach The Shaded Castle, the first Site of Grace you’ll be able to grab is the Shaded Castle Ramparts. From here, you want to keep venturing deeper into the castle walls until you reach the Shaded Castle Inner Gates Site of Grace.

Be sure to explore the place thoroughly while you’re at it. The Shaded Castle is relatively small, but there are plenty of Smithing Stones, the Valkyrie’s Prosthesis item (which is part of Millicent's questline), and some Golden Runes to grab. Additionally, if you visit here after having defeated Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy, there’s a chance you’ll run into Patches. If you do, he’ll give you the Dancer’s Castanets item, which you can attempt to give to Tanith, Proprietress of Volcano Manor, to finish Patches questline.

When you’re ready to face Elemer of the Briar and have reached the Shaded Castle Inner Gates Site of Grace, it’s mainly a matter of following the statues which appear in abundance from this point onwards. Continue straight from the Grace and go up the ladder to your left.

Kill the Stray Dogs at the top of the ladder and go through the next room. Once outside, take a left and go across the bridge and into the next room. There’ll be two Cleanrot Knights coming up to either kill or avoid. Go up the stairs in the following room and head outside again. There’ll now be an elevator in the room to our right.

Go up the elevator, and Elemer of the Briar’s boss room is just up ahead, surrounded by more of these eerie statues we keep seeing.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Elemer isn’t a particularly tough boss, but his attacks can be devastating if you aren’t careful. His attacks also have plenty of range, so using magic against this boss isn’t foolproof.

We recommend using a strong set of Spirit Ashes to help take some of Elemer’s aggro off of you, but aside from that, it’s best to keep close, dodge his sweeping attacks and shield slams, and then pummel him with as many light attacks - or heavy jump attacks - as you can when the opportunity arises.

Once felled, Elemer of the Briar will drop the Marais Executioner’s Sword, as well as the Briar Greatshield (which can cause Bleed build-up). The Marais Executioner’s Sword will require 24 Strength, 14 Dexterity, and 23 Arcane to wield, while also needing Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade.

Its weapon skill, Eochaid’s Dancing Blade, is what sets this Greatsword apart from others. This weapon skill can be charged before striking an enemy - the longer it has been charged, the longer the weapon will then spin while in contact with an enemy - resulting in a rather violent attack.

