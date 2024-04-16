Elden Ring has plenty of Talismans to choose from, which can be a difficult time considering you only have four Talisman Pouches to fill. That said, if you’re planning on dishing out the Bleed status across The Lands Between, the Lord of Blood’s Exultation Talisman is a must-have piece of equipment if you’re hoping to make the most of your build.

While it’s a bit of a pain to get your hands on, given it's inside one of Elden Ring’s more confusing Catacombs, it’s still definitely worth the effort since it can greatly boost your attack power. So you can make the most of that boost, here’s where to get Lord of Blood’s Exultation in Elden Ring.

Where to get Lord of Blood’s Exultation in Elden Ring

Lord of Blood’s Exultation is a drop from Esgar, Priest of Blood in Elden Ring’s Leyndell Catacombs.

Esgar himself isn’t too bad of a boss to come up against, so your main trouble here is actually reaching the Catacombs themselves, which lay beneath Leyndell, through the treacherous Subterranean Shunning-Grounds.

Leyndell Catacombs is found beneath Leyndell in the Subterranean-Shunning Grounds. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

If you are yet to access this area, you’ll want to start your journey from the Underground Roadside Site of Grace, which is the first Grace you’ll grab when entering the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds.

From the Grace, exit the room and take a left. On the right hand side of the corridor - inside an alcove - there’ll be a ladder you can slide down, landing you in a room full of Fanged Imps and pipes to traverse along.

Take a right and climb up the pipes to the next large wooden platform, and then take a right again. As you approach the wooden platforms closest to the wall, look at the pipe beneath you and jump onto it. Head to the very bottom of the pipe and jump down again into the water.

Up next, you want to head southeast, where you’ll run into a particularly horrible Crayfish enemy. Run past it and into the opening in the wall on your right. Descend down the stairs here, and you’ll finally reach the Leyndell Catacombs Site of Grace.

Now, Leyndell Catacombs can be very confusing to explore. Fortunately, Esgar’s boss room is on the first level of the Catacombs, but we do need to find the lever to open the door to it first.

Go past Esgar’s boss room and deeper into the Catacombs. Then, go past the room with the coffin and up the stairs until you approach a flame trap. Take a right in the corridor before the trap, and go up the stairs. Keep pushing ahead until you reach another dead end with a coffin below you and jump down.

Go back up the stairs to the southeast of you (not the other ones!), and here’s where things get confusing, as you’ll find yourself in a bit of a loop now. This time, when you approach the flame trap, do not take a right in the corridor before it. Instead, deactivate the trap by attacking it, climb atop it, and then activate it again to ride it up to the next level.

Continue deeper into the Catacombs and down the stairs, past the Fanged Imps. Slide down the upcoming ladder, and in the next dead-end (where there is another coffin below you), the lever to open the boss room will be on your right.

Use this lever to the right to open Esgar's boss room. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Now, you can return to Esgar’s boss room and finally fight him. Esgar, Priest of Blood is accompanied by two stray dogs that we recommend dealing with first, but seeing as Esgar is quite fast and inflicts Bleed, we recommend summoning your best Spirit Ashes to take care of the dogs for you.

Once the dogs are out of the way, the fight is quite trivial if you are running a Bleed build, as this Bleed-inflicting Priest also happens to be weak to it. He’ll use the likes of Swarm of Flies, Bloody Slash, and Bloodflame Talons alongside a Reduvia dagger against you, some of which can be quite difficult to dodge, but give him a taste of his own medicine with your best Bleed weapon - or something like Bloodhound’s Fang - and the fight will be over in no time.

Once Esgar has been felled, you’ll be the owner of a brand-new Talisman and a must-have for Bleed builds, the Lord of Blood’s Exultation. This Talisman, when equipped, will raise your attack power greatly whenever Bleed occurs nearby.

While you’re in the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds, it’s worth grabbing the Erdtree’s Favor Talisman. Alternatively, you could always pay a visit to Mohg, the Omen down here and see what Elden Ring’s Frenzied Flame ending is all about.