Elden Ring has plenty of gnarly weapons strewn across The Lands Between, and if you’re a fan of inflicting opponents with Bleed build-up, the Reduvia dagger is pretty impressive and easy to use. Not only that, but it’s accessible from the very beginning of the game if you know where to find it.

Daggers aren’t the most appealing of weapons in Elden Ring, but the Reduvia dagger packs a punch to begin with in The Lands Between, and its weapon skill is capable of being used at range when needed. To give you a helping hand finding this versatile Bleed weapon, here’s where to get the Reduvia dagger in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Reduvia dagger in Elden Ring

The Reduvia dagger is dropped by NPC Invader, Bloody Finger Nerijus, outside of Murkwater Cave in Elden Ring. The cave is accessible from Agheel Lake in Limgrave.

You'll find the Reduvia dagger where our marker is, but you'll have to fight an NPC Invader for it. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

To get there, we recommend traveling to the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace and then riding south into the lake. Once in the water, keep left and go under the bridge to reach the narrow part of the river.

Ride down here, and you’ll find Murkwater Cave to your left, with Bloody Finger Nerijus approaching from in front of you once he invades.

If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to grab the Murkwater Cave Site of Grace before he appears. If not, good luck fighting him! Fortunately, another NPC Invader, Bloody Finger Hunter Yura, will also appear to help with fighting Nerijus.

If you’re planning on running a Bleed build in Elden Ring, the Reduvia dagger is a solid weapon to use throughout the early-game in Elden Ring. It requires just 5 Strength, 13 Dexterity, and 13 Arcane to use, and requires Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade. At +10, the weapon has B scaling with Dexterity and C scaling with Arcane.

It also comes with weapon skill, Reduvia Blood Blade, which allows you to fire Bleed at opponents from range.

Ultimately, better Bleed weapons and Ashes of War will come along, such as the Rivers of Blood katana.

