As you venture across The Lands Between in Elden Ring and find yourself going up against hostile creature after hostile creature, you’ll quickly find that your Stamina - and your Endurance stat - is pretty important. It’s hard to dodge the most horrific attacks when your Stamina bar is empty, and that’s where the best Talismans can come in clutch.

One such Talisman that all players should seek out sooner or later is the Green Turtle Talisman, and fortunately for you, it’s easy enough to access from the beginning of the game. To give you a helping hand grabbing it, here’s where to get the Green Turtle Talisman in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Green Turtle Talisman in Elden Ring

The Green Turtle Talisman is found in Summonwater Village in Elden Ring, and requires a Stonesword Key to access. This particular village is only a short ride east of the Gatefront Site of Grace outside of Stormveil Castle.

Along the way (if you’re travelling from the Gatefront), be sure to check out the abandoned shacks and the Deathtouched Catacombs. There’s plenty of loot to be found here, too, including the Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talisman.

Once you reach Summonwater Village, venture around the east of the ruined village until you find some stairs leading underground. You'll need a Stonesword Key to unlock them.

Head on down into the small room, which is filled with turtles (or dogs, if you’re committed to the ‘turtles are dogs in Elden Ring’ bit), and your Green Turtle Talisman will be through the door at the end of the room.

With the Green Turtle Talisman equipped, your Stamina recovery speed is improved massively, granting you 8 additional Stamina regeneration per second. This is great for those who are doing a lot of dodging, and for when wielding weapons with high Stamina usage. So, it’s a must-have for any melee build, really.

