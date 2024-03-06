If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Where to get the Green Turtle Talisman in Elden Ring

Here’s where to get the Green Turtle Talisman - also known as the Green Dog Talisman - in Elden Ring.

The player stands in a room full of turtles at Summonwater Village in Elden Ring
Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
As you venture across The Lands Between in Elden Ring and find yourself going up against hostile creature after hostile creature, you’ll quickly find that your Stamina - and your Endurance stat - is pretty important. It’s hard to dodge the most horrific attacks when your Stamina bar is empty, and that’s where the best Talismans can come in clutch.

One such Talisman that all players should seek out sooner or later is the Green Turtle Talisman, and fortunately for you, it’s easy enough to access from the beginning of the game. To give you a helping hand grabbing it, here’s where to get the Green Turtle Talisman in Elden Ring.

The Green Turtle Talisman is found in Summonwater Village in Elden Ring, and requires a Stonesword Key to access. This particular village is only a short ride east of the Gatefront Site of Grace outside of Stormveil Castle.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Along the way (if you’re travelling from the Gatefront), be sure to check out the abandoned shacks and the Deathtouched Catacombs. There’s plenty of loot to be found here, too, including the Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talisman.

Once you reach Summonwater Village, venture around the east of the ruined village until you find some stairs leading underground. You'll need a Stonesword Key to unlock them.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Head on down into the small room, which is filled with turtles (or dogs, if you’re committed to the ‘turtles are dogs in Elden Ring’ bit), and your Green Turtle Talisman will be through the door at the end of the room.

With the Green Turtle Talisman equipped, your Stamina recovery speed is improved massively, granting you 8 additional Stamina regeneration per second. This is great for those who are doing a lot of dodging, and for when wielding weapons with high Stamina usage. So, it’s a must-have for any melee build, really.

For more on Elden Ring, be sure to check out the best weapons in the game to see what cool armaments you can add to your arsenal. On top of that, here are some of the best Rune farming spots if you need some additional cash around The Lands Between.

