When it comes to plowing points into Strength in Elden Ring, the Tarnished is spoilt for choice when it comes picking one of the best weapons in the game. There’s the Greatsword, Blasphemous Blade, and the Grafted Greatsword to name a few, but if you’d prefer a giant hammer - and who wouldn't - then the Giant Crusher is your biggest and best bet.

A huge, colossal hammer that's found in the outskirts of Leyndell, the Giant Crusher is a fan-favourite for one-shot builds, and it isn’t a super hard build to achieve, either. So you can leave your enemies flatter than a pancake, here’s where to get the Giant Crusher in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Giant Crusher in Elden Ring

The Giant Crusher can be looted from the back of an abandoned carriage in Leyndell, Royal Capital in Elden Ring.

The Giant Crusher can be found slightly south of the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

To reach the Giant Crusher, start your journey from the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace, which is just beyond the Tree Sentinel duo fight and marked on the above map.

From the Grace, take a short walk south and you’ll come to a small encampment with the abandoned carriage inside. As you approach, however, a Lesser Ulcerated Tree Spirit will emerge from the ground, which is definitely one of the more unpleasant surprises I’ve come across in The Lands Between.

The Giant Crusher can be looted from the chest at the back of this carriage. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Fortunately, if you’re quick, you can loot the chest at the back of the carriage and retrieve the Giant Crusher unscathed. In our experience, the Tree Spirit didn’t even notice us. That said, it is worth killing off this Ulcerated Tree Spirit if you can be bothered, as they’ll drop a Golden Seed once felled.

The Giant Crusher is a colossal weapon in Elden Ring that requires a whopping 60 Strength to wield, and is a valid addition to any Strength build. The weapon requires Smithing Stones to upgrade, and has an S scaling with Strength if it has a Heavy infusion at +25.

Ashes of War that you can consider adding to the weapon are Lion’s Claw, Royal Knight’s Resolve, or even Flame of the Redmanes if you fancy something more fiery.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at some other fun weapons to add to your arsenal, such as the Marais Executioner’s Sword, the Bolt of Gransax, the Ruins Greatsword, or the Ghiza’s Wheel.