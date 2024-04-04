Elden Ring has a range of weapons to choose from no matter what type of build you’re going for, but if you like a solid Strength build and don’t mind dabbling in Gravity magic, the Ruins Greatsword could be the colossal sword for you.

Forged from a ruined fragment of stone that was struck by a meteorite, this chunk of stone can deal both Physical and Magic damage, and it feels super fun to use its Wave of Destruction Ash of War on mobs. To try it out for yourself, here’s where to get the Ruins Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Ruins Greatsword in Elden Ring

The Ruins Greatsword is a drop from the Misbegotten Warrior and Crucible Knight duo fight at Redmane Castle in Elden Ring.

To trigger this particular boss fight, you need to make sure that the Radahn Festival is not active. If the Festival is yet to start, you can head to Redmane Castle and start this fight. If the Festival has already started, you’ll need to first defeat Starscourge Radahn and then return back to Redmane Castle to start the fight.

The closest Site of Grace to this boss fight is the Chamber Outside the Plaza. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

When either condition has been met, make your way to the Chamber Outside the Plaza Site of Grace, which is inside Redmane Castle. Leave the room and the boss arena is just on your right.

You’ll come up against the Misbegotten Warrior first, who is a lot like Castle Morne’s Leonine Misbegotten. Once they reach half of their health bar, the Crucible Knight will turn up to join the fight. At this point, we recommend using one of your best Spirit Ashes to help, such as Black Knife Tiche or the Mimic Tear, if you have them.

Focus on killing the Misbegotten first, as it’s much easier to deal with the Crucible Knight solo. The Misbegotten is also weak to Fire, so you may want to bring some Fire Grease with you to get this fight over quicker.

Once they’ve been felled, focus on the Crucible, who will have a second phase at half health that sees them flying into the air and inflicting Holy damage. This can be devastating with minimal Vigor, so you’ll want to time your attacks carefully. Being immune to Bleed and strong against other status effects, your best bet here - if struggling - is to continue using Fire alongside your attacks.

With both enemies finally dead, you’ll receive the Ruins Greatsword as your reward.

The Ruins Greatsword requires 50 Strength and 16 Intelligence to use, which might seem like a high stat requirement, but this weapon is well worth it. It also requires Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade, and has an S scaling with Strength once at +10.

Its Weapon Skill, Wave of Destruction, releases a wave of Gravity magic at foes and is probably my favourite thing about the weapon. Much like the Fallingstar Beast Jaw’s Gravity Bolt, it’s incredibly fun to use, although it doesn’t poise-break as much as I’d have liked.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at some of the games best weapons for more to add to your arsenal.