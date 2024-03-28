Elden Ring has an impressive arsenal of weapons to choose from, with the choice almost being overwhelming at the best of times. If you like your Strength weapons, however, you might be in the market for the Greatsword. Which, despite its name, is actually a Colossal Sword.

Also coined Guts’ Greatsword by fans of Elden Ring and Berserk alike, this is a huge sword that is rather easy to get during the early-game. So, if you’re plowing points into Strength, it’s well worth seeking out! To help you with finding it, here’s where to get Guts’ Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Where to get Guts’ Greatsword in Elden Ring

Guts’ Greatsword is found in Caelid in Elden Ring. More specifically, it is found inside a chest that is on an abandoned carriage in the Dragonbarrow area of Caelid.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

If you’re traveling here from Limgrave, you’ll find that one of the closest Sites of Grace is the Rotview Balcony. From here, you’ll want to follow the path to the east until you encounter the lone carriage, which will be surrounded by some large dogs.

Deal with the dogs and then loot the chest at the back of the carriage to be rewarded with the Greatsword. If you continue south along the path from here, you can then venture to Caelem Ruins and complete the duo Mad Pumpkin Head fight, which is fun!

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Guts’ Greatsword requires 31 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield, and it can be upgraded using standard Smithing Stones. Its initial skill is Stamp (Upward Cut) but you can change this to any Ash of War that you like, and all-in-all, it’s easily one of the best Colossal Swords in the game, especially considering it deals the most Physical damage of them all.

For more on Elden Ring, check out other weapons to add to your arsenal, such as Ghiza’s Wheel, the Marais Executioner’s Sword, and the Sword of Night and Flame.