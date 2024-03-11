Of the hundreds of weapons you can add to your arsenal throughout your adventure in Elden Ring, there are few as awe-inspiring as the Sword of Night and Flame. While some weapons impress with outlandish skills or simply with how hard-hitting they are, other weapons are aesthetically pleasing, then some are simply overpowered.

The Sword of Night and Flame falls into the aesthetically pleasing category, but it can definitely be overpowered with the right gear to support it. This is thanks to its twin special abilties, which fire off powerful, far-reaching spells depending on whether you use a light or heavy attack.

If you need a helping hand getting this Legendary Armament for yourself, here’s where to get the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring

The Sword of Night and Flame is found in a chest inside Caria Manor in Elden Ring, with the closest Site of Grace being the Manor Lower Level.

Start from the Manor Lower Level Site of Grace. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

From the Manor Lower Level Site of Grace, and exit the room to the east. You’ll want to go straight ahead along the pathway here, heading left when the path splits, and clearing out any spectral soldiers that appear along the way.

You'll want to run and jump down from here. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once you reach the end of this particular route, where you’ll find a Rune Arc on a corpse, look to the northeast and downwards from here. You’ll see a platform below that you can run and jump onto. Jump onto the next lower platform beyond this, where you’ll also see a ladder leading down into a room.

Take the ladder downwards, and in this room will be a chest containing the Sword of Night and Flame. You’ll also be able to unlock the door leading outside here.

The Sword of Night and Flame is one of Elden Ring’s Legendary Armaments, and it requires 12 Strength, 12 Dexterity, 24 Intelligence, and 24 Faith to wield. It will primarily scale with both Intelligence and Faith, and requires Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade.

Its weapon skill is arguably one of the most impressive things about the sword. The Night-and-Flame Stance is capable of allowing the player to follow up a normal attack with the incredibly overpowered laser-beam that is Comet Azur, or a sweeping fire attack.

If you’re thinking of running either a Faith build or Intelligence build, the Sword of Night and Flame is a viable pick for either build. That said, there are weapons such as the Moonveil Katana and Godslayer’s Greatsword that we ultimately prefer with these builds, but give it a go anyway!

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at where the best Rune farming spots are if you’re in need of some additional levels or upgrades. On top of that, be sure to make sure you have plenty of Talismans and the Legendary Sorceries and Incantations in the game if you’re thinking of running the Sword of Night and Flame.