Elden Ring is packed with armaments to collect, bosses to fight, and plenty of secrets to uncover. Amidst all that it has to offer, there’s also legendary pieces of gear for players to find if they hope to 100% the game’s achievements, and this includes tracking down all Legendary Sorceries and Incantations.

Tracking down all seven of Elden Ring’s Legendary Sorceries and Incantations will land you one of multiple achievements for the RPG, but some of these magic spells are hard to come by. With that in mind, here’s where to find all Legendary Sorceries and Incantations in Elden Ring.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Please take care of some Elden Ring spoilers below.

Elden Ring Legendary Sorceries and Incantations locations

In Elden Ring, there are a total of seven Legendary Sorceries and Incantations to collect from across The Lands Between. These spells and their locations are as follows.

Flame of the Fell God

The Flame of the Fell God comes from Adan, Thief of Fire in the Malefactor's Evergaol. You'll find the prison on the southern shores of Liurnia. The Incantation requires 41 Faith to use and sends a giant ball of fire towards enemies, which explodes after a few seconds. Adan uses this spell too.

Greyolls Roar

Greyoll's Roar unlocks for purchase at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion after defeating Greyoll in Dragonbarrow (northern Caelid, the bridge south of the Bestial Sanctum). It'll cost you three Dragon Hearts and requires 28 Faith and 17 Arcane. The Incantation reduces attack and defense for all enemies within range.

Elden Stars

This Incantation derives from the Elden Ring itself and fires a host of small and large golden stars at enemies. The small ones break the enemy's stance, and the large ones explode, dealing heavy damage. Elden Stars is in the Deeproot Depths. Head west from the Great Waterfall Crest, up the roots, and into the cave at the top of the roots. You'll find the spell on a corpse inside and need 50 Fait to use it.

Founding Rain of Stars

Travel south from the Freezing Lake Site of Grace, and you'll come across a ravine. Stop and take note of where the white patches are in midair. These mark a safe path you can follow up to Heretical Rise, and you'll find the sorcery in a chest at the top. Founding Rain of Stars creates a shower of falling stars and requires 52 Intelligence to use.

Ranni's Dark Moon

This is a more powerful version of Rennala's moon spell, but you'll have to progress Ranni's quest near to completion before you can get it. It's in Chennala's Rise on the high plateau in Liurnia that only opens after defeating Astel. Ranni's Dark Moon requires 68 Intelligence to use.

Comet Azur

This spell is part of Sellen's questline. The sorcerer who has the spell is behind Demi-Queen Maggie on Mt. Gelmir, though you can just run by her and grab the spell without completing the boss battle if you want. It requires 60 Intelligence to use.

Stars of Ruin

Stars of Ruin is an enhanced version of Star Shower and fires multiple starbursts at once. It, too, is part of Sellen's quest. You'll get it from Sorcerer Lusat in Sellia Hideaway, and it requires 43 Intelligence to use.

For more on Elden Ring, why not check out what other sorceries and incantations you can sling across The Lands Between? We've a list of Elden Ring's best Incantations, as well as Elden Ring's best spells and sorceries for you to peruse and melt through bosses with.