Elden Ring is a real treat for spellslingers, with hundreds of Sorceries and Incantations for players to discover and experiment with. Amongst these are a small group of Legendary Spells, which are deeply embedded in Elden Ring’s story. Founding Rain of Stars, for example, is the oldest Primeval Sorcery in The Lands Between.

Discovered by an ancient, legendary sorcerer, Founding Rain of Stars is also one of the first known sorceries to use glintstone. If you want to get your hands on this Legendary Spell, here’s where to get Founding Rain of Stars in Elden Ring.

Where to get Founding Rain of Stars in Elden Ring

Founding Rain of Stars is a Primeval Sorcery that can be found atop Heretical Rise in Elden Ring. This particular tower is in the northeastern area of the Mountaintops of Giants, and making your way to the rise can be rather tricky, as you’ll need to navigate an invisible bridge to reach it.

Heretical Rise is in the northeastern area of the Mountaintops of Giants. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

As we’ll be traversing an invisible bridge, it is recommended to stock up on some Rainbow Stones or Glowstones. You can throw these down along the way so that you can recall your route if needed!

To make a start, look at your map. Note that north of where Heretical Rise is marked on the above map, you’ll see a broken bridge that is leading into a ravine. This is where we want to start our journey, and the closest Site of Grace is the Freezing Lake.

From the Freezing Lake Site of Grace, head north and around to the west. On your left will be the broken bridge, but you'll need to take out some skeletons first. Once that's done, clamber onto the bridge, and then get your Rainbow Stones or Glow Stones ready. We’ll outline the route as best we can below, but if you’re struggling, it’s best to throw the stones down and have them lead the way for you.

If the stones fall into the ravine, it’s safe to say there’s no invisible bridge there to walk on. You’ll only want to walk where the stones successfully land on the invisible bridge, as shown below. If you’re playing in online mode, the messages left behind by other players will also be helpful to you.

The bridge is straight ahead to begin with, as shown below, but you’ll need to take a left up some invisible stairs as you begin to approach the opposite side of the ravine. Fortunately, once you begin heading left, you should see some white mist leading you up to Heretical Rise.

Start by going straight across the invisible bridge. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Towards the end of the bridge, you'll need to go left up some stairs. The route is shown by some white mist. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Alternatively, for a less run route - that is useful if you’re later revisiting Heretical Rise - you can start from the Giants Gravepost Site of Grace (this is next to where you’ll find one of the Mountaintops’ Map Fragments) and head north across the chain bridge. Go past the Fort here and continue heading north until you reach Heretical Rise.

The only issue with this, however, is that the seal to Heretical Rise will not be broken until you have used the invisible bridge. So, you’re going to have to traverse it either way! That said, if you ever need to return here after breaking the seal to Heretical Rise, this route is much quicker.

If you're revisiting Heretical Rise, travel north from the Giants Gravepost Site of Grace. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once you reach Heretical Rise, you’ll have some hostile company to take care of first. When you're done with that, make your way up the tower to find a chest at the top containing the Founding Rain of Stars.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Founding Rain of Stars requires 52 Intelligence to use, and upon use, it’ll summon a dark cloud that pours out starry rain. It’s definitely one of the cooler spells to look at, but can be pretty disappointing when used on its own. That said, pair it with some other, faster spells, and Founding Rain of Stars is rather fun to use in smaller boss arenas or against mobs of enemies.

