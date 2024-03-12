Elden Ring has over 100 magical accessories for players to find, and just eight of them are classed as Legendary Talismans across The Lands Between. One of these prized Talismans is the Moon of Nokstella, a medallion resembling a moon that supposedly once guided countless stars before being lost.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Moon of Nokstella Talisman will be highly valuable to sorcerers and mages in Elden Ring, given that it allows the players to equip more spells by increasing their Memory Slots by two. If this sounds good to you, here’s where to get the Moon of Nokstella in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Moon of Nokstella in Elden Ring

The Moon of Nokstella Talisman can, unsurprisingly, be found in Nokstella, Eternal City in Elden Ring.

Moon of Nokstella can be found in Nokstella, Eternal City. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

At the very center of Nokstella, Eternal City, will be a huge throne with a sizable corpse sitting in it. We’ve no idea who this corpse is, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they were some sort of ruler of Nokstella prior to The Shattering and the creation of Astel, Naturalborn of the Void and his counterparts.

Lore aside, the Moon of Nokstella lies in a chest in a room beneath this throne. You’ll want to start from the Nokstella, Eternal City Site of Grace to reach the Talisman, but if you haven’t yet been here, you’ll instead want to start Ranni’s questline until the seal to Renna’s Rise is broken.

Renna's Rise is accessible after completing Caria Manor. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

There will then be a waygate at the top of Renna’s tower that will take you to Ainsel River Main; a short, linear walk from here past some ants, undead enemies, and one of the Naturalborns, and you’ll find yourself in Nokstella, Eternal City. You might want to take a detour to collect the Map Fragment for the area, however.

From Nokstella, Eternal City, you essentially want to go north and west through the buildings until you come to the west-most building that there is. From the Grace, head up the stairs in front of you.

Once you reach the top of the stairs, continue straight past the small horde of Silver Tears and up some more stairs. There’ll be a bridge to your right; cross it, but be careful of the sentient Silver Sphere here. Run past it and up the stairs that it will have just rolled down.

Enter the room at the top of these stairs and exit to the left, again taking care of the Silver Tears here. The building just up ahead will contain two Silver Tears and a Nox Swordstress for you to beat, which aren’t too much trouble. Once they’re felled, you’re free to open the chest at the back of the room. Inside, you’ll finally find the Moon of Nokstella Talisman!

Moon of Nokstella will give you two additional Memory Slots when equipped. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Moon of Nokstella is one of the Legendary Talismans in Elden Ring, and with it equipped, you’ll gain two additional Memory Slots. It’s ideal for Intelligence builds where you’ll regularly be spell-slinging, especially for demanding spells such as Comet Azur, Scarlet Aeonia, and Placidusax’s Ruin which require three Memory Slots each.

For more on Elden Ring, have you thought about collecting all of the Legendary Sorceries and Incantations in the game? While you’re at it, you might as well go about finding all of the Legendary Armaments, too. And if you are running a spell-slinging build, you might be interested in where to get Marika’s Soreseal.