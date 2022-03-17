Elden Ring Ranni Quest: How to find the Baleful Shadow in Nokstella and use the Dark Moon Ring

You’re probably well on your way with your adventure across The Lands Between, yet Elden Ring and the various quests you must go on and items you can find appear endless. If you’re looking to complete Ranni’s questline, claim the Dark Moon Ring and Greatsword, defeat the Baleful Shadow, or make use of the Carian Inverted Statue, you’re going to need to do a lot of exploring.

How do you start Ranni’s quest in Elden Ring?

First and foremost, you need to have started Ranni’s questline by going to Caria Manor, defeating Royal Knight Loretta, and traversing up Ranni’s Rise into the secluded Three Sisters area.

After agreeing to be in her service you’ll need to speak with the three different characters on different levels of the tower: Half-Wolf Blaidd, Preceptor Seluvis, and War Counselor Iji. Exhaust their dialogue, and then go find Blaidd in Siofra River.

Travel to Mistwood, and go to the Siofra River Well to access the underground. Blaidd can be found in the location shown above. Speak with him, and he’ll want help trying to reach Nokron.

Now, you need to return to Seluvis’ Rise, another tower in the Three Sisters just to the southeast of Ranni's. Speak with Seluvis, take the unrelated potion for his quest, then speak to him again to get the letter of introduction to Sellen from him.

Next, find Sellen at the base of Waypoint Ruins in Limgrave. Go down the stairs and defeat the boss, Pumpkin Head, and Sellen will be in the next room. Agree to learn sorcery from them, and then give them the letter.

Go back to Blaidd at Siofra River and speak with him to tell him what you’ve learned. Next up, you’re going to have to travel to the Impassible Greatbridge Site of Grace, shown above in the southeast of Caelid, and take the teleporter here to get into Redmane Castle.

Continue forward into the courtyard and speak with Blaidd, who is stood by a fire. Then go up the stairs in front of you and speak with the shouting festival organiser on the left. Watch the cutscene before making your way through the chapel behind you to join the fight. We’ve defeated Starscourge Radahn now, but we’ve highlighted where each NPC stands above.

Go into the entrance of the main building behind this NPC, and then right through the door to find the elevator that will take you down to the beach. On the beach, there is a teleporter that will take you directly to the boss fight against Radahn.

Where to go next and get the Finger Slayer Blade

Once your great foe is felled, a star will fall to earth and open a path to your next destination. This is how you finally get into Nokron.

You’ll find the star’s landing place by travelling to the Fort Haight West Site of Grace and heading west to where you’ll see floating rocks in the sky. Travel down to the bottom of this crater to access Nokron.

When in the city, make it past the Mimic Tear boss to then head to the southwest corner of the area and the Ancestral Forest Site of Grace. From there, jump from the cliff edge to the rooftops below, and follow the path around until you reach a large church.

This area is called Night's Sacred Ground.

Descend the ladder on the other side of the church and defeat the giant sentient boulder (or snipe it from the balcony), then make your way out onto the main street of Night's Sacred Ground.

Either sprint past or defeat the silver tears and giant, then take the item from the altar in the mausoleum at the end of the street.

Here, you’ll find the Finger Slayer Blade and can also grab the Night’s Sacred Ground Site of Grace.

Return to Ranni’s Rise, give her the blade, and she will give you the Carian Inverted Statue. This grants you access to the Liurna of the Lakes Divine Tower via the Carian Study Hall in the east, but you don’t need to go here for Ranni's quest.

How to get to Ainsel River and get the Miniature Ranni Doll

Now, you’ll need to make your way to Ainsel River to continue the quest. But not via any method you have had access to so far.

Go to Renna’s Rise in Three Sisters, which is the tower to the north of Ranni's Rise that was previously sealed by a barrier. Climb the tower, grab Ranni's outfit from the chest half way up, then take the teleporter at the top to get to a new area deep in Ainsel River.

When you’re here, pick up the item ahead of you by the coffin. It will be a Miniature Ranni Doll.

Rest at the nearby Site of Grace and speak with the doll. You might be met with silence at first, but persevere and the doll will speak with you on the third attempt.

This opens up the next section of the quest, where you have to scour the underground caverns for another lost city, Nokstella, and the Baleful Shadow, an enforcer of the Two Finger's hegemony.

Where to find the Baleful Shadow and get the Discarded Palace Key in Elden Ring

After speaking with the Miniature Ranni Doll, continue through Ainsel River Main and Uhl Palace Ruins and take the right-hand fork into Nokstella.

Continue past the large centipede enemy of Uhl Palace Ruins and go through the grand gate, and then through a cave of ants to eventually get to Nokstella.

Hop down the ladder or platforms and grab the Nokstella, Eternal City Site of Grace ahead of you.

Stay on ground level and follow along the river, ignoring the first set of stairs. Instead, go up the second set.

Be wary of enemies here and advance ahead, jumping off the right of the bridge before entering the building at the end.

Now, continue running along the river and past the ant enemies and electric black blobs that’ll fire arrows at you. You’ll reach a grand entrance that has an elevator in it, which takes you to Nokstella Waterfall Basin.

Run ahead through the cave, but be very careful not to get caught up in the black fog spewed out by the basilisk enemies.

In the next clearing, you fight with the Baleful Shadow boss, who is Blaidd as an Invader. He’s pretty easy to take on at range or with magic, but requires a little more management at melee range. When felled, he’ll drop the Discarded Palace Key.

Where do you use the Discarded Palace Key in Elden Ring?

Now, with the Discarded Palace Key in your possession, you can finally open the mysterious chest in Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon’s boss room.

Travel to the Raya Lucaria Academy Grand Library Site of Grace, where Rennala resides.

Head over to the chest, and the Discarded Palace Key can be used to open it. Here, you’ll loot the Dark Moon Ring.

Where do you use the Dark Moon Ring in Elden Ring?

Ranni’s questline now asks you to return to the Nokstella Waterfall Basin and continue past the location where the Baleful Shadow was, take an elevator, and then navigate the Lake of Rot. Grab the Lake of Rot Shoreside Site of Grace here, right after exiting the elevator.

You must now reach the Grand Cloister ahead. You can run around stepping on platforms to gain more flooring across the Lake of Rot, and use a spell like ‘Flame, Cleanse Me’ to cleanse the Scarlet Rot here, but I found this painfully slow. If you have enough Crimson Flasks, you can actually dash straight towards the Grand Cloister (shown above) while repeatedly using Crimson Flasks.

When you reach the Grand Cloister, navigate the ledges ahead to reach the floor, then go left along the river to find the top of the waterfall. Hop in the coffin here. This will trigger a cutscene, and then you’ll end up in the next area.

Now you’re in the next area, you can traverse the mist to face Astel, Naturalborn of the Void.

With a melee summon to distract their attention and a powerful weapon in hand, they shouldn't be too hard.

How do you finish Ranni’s quest and get the Dark Moon Greatsword in Elden Ring?

Once they’re defeated, this is where the Dark Moon Ring becomes vital.

Go through the door on the other side of the boss arena.

Without the Dark Moon Ring, you’ll not be able to traverse forward (and right a bit) to the Cathedral of Manus Celes, where Ranni resides. Be wary of Glintstone Dragon Adula appearing in your way, though; you can run past them.

Grab the Cathedral of Manus Celes Site of Grace, and jump down the hole to the right.

With the ring, head forward and further down into the cave until you see the bloody Ranni doll. Interact with her to put the Dark Moon Ring onto her, and a small cutscene will be triggered.

Ranni will speak with you, and then vanish. In return for your work, she’ll drop the the Dark Moon Greatsword a moment after she leaves. This also marks the end of Ranni’s questline!

Now that the preparations have been made, when you finally reach the climax of the game you can summon Ranni to experience her Elden Ring ending.

For more help with taking on The Lands Between and becoming Elden Lord, check out our comprehensive Elden Ring guide.