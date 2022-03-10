Elden Ring Sellen quest: Sellia Hideaway, Witchbane Ruins, and choosing Sellen or Jerren

The Elden Ring Sellen quest guides you to more than one powerful sorcery spell and sees you make a difficult choice about the sorceress herself.

There’s more to Sellen than the eccentric ex-teacher you find in Waypoint ruins, though as with most quests in Elden Ring, you won’t be able to complete her quest right away. It spans much of the game and even one of the demigod battles.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How do you start Sellen’s quest in Elden Ring?

Sellen’s quest technically starts when you first speak with her. Travel to the Waypoint Ruins in Limgrave, east of Agheel Lake and on the border of the forest. Dodge around the flower enemies, then head down the stairs. You’ll face the Mad Pumpkin Head boss, which is a fairly straightforward battle you should be able to handle with a +2 weapon or higher. Look for openings at the end of the Pumpkin Head’s attack combos and when it attacks using its head.

Sellen is behind the door at the other end of the chamber. For now, speak with her and exhaust all dialogue options. You can return at any point with a sorcery scroll and give it to Sellen to unlock more spells for sale.

The next step is in Mt. Gelmir, northwest of Altus Plateau. You won’t get there for a while, though you can bypass the Grand Dectus Lift and even the Academy of Raya Lucaria to arrive sooner if you want. Just keep in mind the Plateau enemies are much more difficult, so you’re better off waiting anyway.

Once you’re in Mt. Gelmir, head to the Hermit’s Shack, which is southwest of Volcano Manor. You’ll find the Comet Azur spell inside with Sorcerer Azur. Take this back to Sellen and speak to her until no more dialogue options appear.

Where is Sellia Hideaway in Elden Ring?

Sellen asks you to find Master Lusat in the Sellia Hideaway next and gives you the key to unlock his hideyhole. This hidden spot is in Caelid, near the Church of the Plague. North of the church, past the octopus swamp, is a graveyard with a large tombstone guarded by a powerful sorcerer. The cliff directly behind it is an illusory wall, so smack it with your weapon and head inside.

Follow the cave and follow the path until you reach some giant blue crystals. Use these to descend, and continue on. You’ll eventually run across a crystal with a giant snail on it. Drop down from there, and you’ll see a magic door. Lusat is behind it, and he’ll give you the Stars of Ruin spell. Speak with Sellen to end this phase of the quest.

How do you progress Sellen’s quest in Witchbane Ruins?

Moving forward in Sellen’s quest means taking a break and working on Ranni’s quest first. You’ll need to defeat Radahn in Caelid’s Redmane Castle, and then when you speak to Sellen again, she asks you to find her spare body in Witchbane Ruins. These are on the Weeping Peninsula, south of the Fourth Church of Marika, near the merchant’s camp.

Interact with Sellen until there’s no new dialogue, and you’ll receive Sellen’s Primal Glintstone

Where is Sellen’s body in Elden Ring?

Travel to Ranni’s Rise in Liurnia. There’s a ruined walkway lined with arches between Ranni’s Rise and Renna’s Rise. Attack the floor there to reveal a staircase. Head down and insert the Glintstone in Sellen’s new body.

Travel back to Redmane Castle and speak with Jerren the witch hunter. Then head back to Witchbane Ruins to speak with Sellen, and you’ll find Jerren there as well. Travel to the Grand Library at the Academy of Raya Lucaria, exit the room, and turn around. You have a choice to make.

Should you choose Sellen or Jerren in Elden Ring?

You can choose the gold summon sign to aid Sellen in fighting Jerren or you can pick the red one to fight against Sellen. Here’s what you get for each.

Help Sellen

Eccentric Armor

Glintstone Kris Dagger

Glintstone Crown

Help Jerren

Glintstone Crown

Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone

Sellen’s Bell Bearing

If you're looking for more help in The Lands Between, check out our comprehensive Elden Ring guide collection, including the best spells and weapons.