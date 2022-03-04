Elden Ring Grand Lift of Dectus: Where do you find the Dectus Medallion?

As your personal power grows in Elden Ring, the final barrier standing between you and the royal capital of Leyndell is the Grand Lift of Dectus.

To activate the Grand Lift, you need to reunite the two halves of the Dectus Medallion, which have been hidden inside chests across The Lands Between.

By the time you’re ready to raise the Grand Lift and take on the capital, you should be more than strong enough to claim both of the medallion halves - it’s all about knowing where to look.

Where do you find the Dectus Medallion in Elden Ring?

The first half of the Dectus Medallion is found in the southeast of Limgrave at Fort Haight.

You may have already visited this location, since it plays home to one of the best Ashes of War, Bloody Slash.

Just to the right of where you fight the knight who drops Bloody Slash on top of the ramparts, there’s a tower. Climb the ladder inside the tower, then the medallion half is in the chest at the top.

Next, the second half of the Dectus Medallion is found in the Dragonbarrow area to the north of Caelid in the southeast of The Lands Between.

Specifically, you’re looking for another fortress, Fort Faroth, in the east of the area.

From the entrance of the fort, run over to the left and climb the ladder at the end of the room. At the top is the second half of the Dectus Medallion.

There’s another really great item to find in Fort Faroth too, Radagon’s Soreseal, so have a search around before you leave.

How do you activate the Grand Lift of Dectus in Elden Ring?

With the pieces of the medallion reunited, return to the foot of the Grand Lift of Dectus and you will now have the option to hoist the pieces into the air.

Doing so will trigger a scene transition that places you in the Atlus Plateau, the next area of the map as you approach Leyndell.

For more on how to get around in The Lands Between, here’s our Elden Ring guide.