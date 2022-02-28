Elden Ring best spells: Great sorceries for early and late game

Finding the best spells in Elden Ring is surely at the top of every spellcaster’s list as they adventure through the game right now. While coming prepared with the perfect staff is important, the sorceries you use are critical when it comes to clearing difficult dungeons and late-game bosses.

With that being the case, we've compiled this list of the great early and late game spells in Elden Ring to help you track down the must have spells for those especially difficult parts of the game.

Best early game spell: Rock Sling

This spell is excellent in the early game, especially when paired with the meteorite staff which can be conveniently located nearby. This spell summons three orbs that track the targeted enemy, dealing huge damage without costing too much FP.

To find this spell, head to Caelid and travel to the Street of Sages ruins. This can be located north east of the Astray from Caelid Highway North site of grace. Once you’ve made it there, head into the underground section of the ruins and you’ll find the spell located in a solitary chest.

Glintstone Pebble

Astrologers rejoice! The starting spell that class receives - Glintstone pebble - is a fantastic single target spell for the early game, able to quickly and easily take out regular enemies without spending too much FP or taking too long to cast.

If you’re not an Astrologer, you can buy this spell from either Sorceress Sellen in the Ruins Cellar, north of the Bridge of Sacrifice. They’re sitting in their own personal study past the pumpkin head boss.

Alternatively, you can also buy this spell from Sorcerer Thops in the Church of Irith near Stormveil Castle.

Carrian Slicer

Carrian Slicer is a brilliant spell, where the caster swipes a magical sword that deals excellent damage without costing too much FP. As such, it’s a great option when enemies get too close and you don’t have time to back up and cast a powerful spell.

To learn this spell, you must first give Sorcerer Sellen (found in the Ruins Cellar, north of the Bridge of Sacrifice) a Royal House Scroll. This item can be found nearby, so you can both pick up the scroll and get the spell in a matter of minutes.

Start off at the Agheel Lake South site of grace, then head directly east until you run into two large stone structures. Make your way to the eastmost structure, climb the rocks beside the building and jump onto the roof. There, you’ll see a knight standing next to a corpse. Kill this knight, and the scroll can be found on the body he was guarding.

Best late game spell: Comet Azur

There’s nothing cooler than a giant laser beam, and in Elden Ring one of the best spells has you shoot out a gigantic energy beam that can wipe out waves of enemies or deal incredible damage to bosses no problem.

This spell is fairly easy to obtain, although you do have to be far through the game to find it. The spell can be found directly next to the site of grace directly north of the hermit village in the volcano North East of Atlus Plateau (we’ve not named the site of grace because it’s a giant spoiler). Once at this site of grace, there will be a friendly crystalised mage sitting nearby. Walk up to them and talk to your new buddy, and they’ll give you the spell.

Greatblade Phalanx

A souls classic, the Greatblade Phalanx summons numerous swords around the caster, which shoot out and attack enemies when they come close. This deals decent damage, and allows magic users to either put up an automatic defensive counter attack, or a way of dealing additional damage when rushing in.

To get this spell, you need to kill Bols, Carian Knight. This boss can be found in the Cuckoo’s Evergaol, which you can reach by travelling directly south from the Foot of the Four Belfries site of grace in Liurnia.

With Elden Ring taking the world by storm right now, you might also be interested in our guide on how to change your appearance in Elden Ring. If yo're just starting out, you should also check out our Elden Ring beginners guide!