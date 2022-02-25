Elden Ring change appearance: Where do you find the Tailoring Tools and Sewing Needle for customisation?

Perhaps as a nod to the popular Fashion Souls trend from past FromSoftware games, the developer has included a neat little tool in Elden Ring that lets you customise your armour’s looks while also adding a system for changing your character's appearance as well.

Fashion Souls, for those unfamiliar, is a community of fashion-first players who prioritise dapper looks over min-maxing their stats. They typically mix and match gear sets to achieve a certain look, regardless of how poorly this may reflect on their in-game performance.

How do you change appearance in Elden Ring?

If you've messed up in the character creator, or just fancy something fresh, you can change your character appearance in Elden Ring at the Clouded Mirror Stand Dressing Table in Roundtable Hold.

Approach the dressing table and select "apply cosmetics" to re-open the creation screen and make any alterations you like.

Roundtable Hold is first accessed from any Site of Grace after you've fought (but not necessarily defeated) Margit, the Fell Omen.

To find the dressing table, from where you start in Roundtable Hold, go right out of the room with the round table, then forwards into the room in front of you with the large painting hanging on the far wall. The dressing table is on your right.

Can you change the look of your armour in Elden Ring?

Yes! Using Tailoring Tools and Sewing Needle, you can switch up your armour’s styling for a small cost of Runes. Once the two items have been acquired, you’ll unlock a new permanent option at every Site of Grace that will show you all available variations of any given piece of attire you might have.

But before we can explain how to get them, you should know that this is not the transmogrification system you might be familiar with from other RPGs. Instead, what the Tailoring Tools and Sewing Needle allow you to do is simply change the look of a piece of armour to another of its pre-made designs. It’s more similar to Ghost of Tsushima’s system, where each piece of armour has varying designs within the same ethos you can flip between.

Where do you find the Tailoring Tools and Sewing Needle in Elden Ring?

The Tailoring Tools and Sewing Needle are both found in the same place, and actually earned as part of the same reward. For the purposes of this guide, we’ll consider them as a single item.

The Tailoring Tools and Sewing Needle can be yours after clearing the Coastal Cave on the western shores of West Limgrave, fairly early on in Elden Ring. Start at The First Step Site of Grace, summon your horse and west: you want to drop down to the beach level.

Use the ruined structure to get down safely. Once you’re at the beach, turn to the north-west side – you'll see a cave entrance in the mountain to your right. This is the Coastal Cave.

How do you get the Tailoring Tools and Sewing Needle in Elden Ring?

First of all, you’ll need a torch – or better yet, a lantern - to effectively navigate the Costal Cave. It’s dark and full of ambushes. If you haven’t already, check out our guide for how to get the lantern.

At the end of the cave, there’s a boss fight of two Demi-Human Chiefs. Each of them comes with their own posse of smaller enemies, so it might be worth taking those out before dealing with the big boys.

The bosses are not difficult, but they have a lot of long, high-damage combos. The good news is that they are easily staggered, so you can simply wail on ‘em and quickly dodge away and repeat. However, if you don’t take out the smaller enemies first, you risk getting your attacks frequently interrupted, making it easier for the boss to land those long combos.

Only one Demi-Human Chief will be active at a time; the other will enter the arena once the first one goes down. Finally, it’s worth keeping up the pressure to prevent them from howling and calling out more smaller enemies.

If you're feeling overwhelmed, consider summoning Spirit Ashes to take a little heat off you. Even the Lone Wolf Ashes will be enough to distract enemies, letitng you deal big damage fairly unimpeded.

Once they’re both defeated, you’ll get the Tailoring Tools and Sewing Needle as a reward. All that’s left to do is sit at a Site of Grace and check the Alter Garments menu option.

For the rest of our helpful guides, tips and pointers for The Lands Between - give our mega Elden Ring beginner's guide a look.