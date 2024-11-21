Elden Ring gets a huge discount in time for Black Friday, get it for just $20

You know it, you love it, and now it’s got an insane Black Friday discount on it. That’s right, Elden Ring is down to just $20 on Amazon at the moment. There’s a reason we keep a quick link to content around this game at the top of the site; it has, quite frankly, earned its place among the gods of the gaming world.

If you’ve yet to try your hand at 2022’s Game of the Year, I have two questions. Question one: what on earth have you been doing? Question two: would you now like to buy it for just $20? We’ll ignore your answer for question one so far, and I suspect your answer to question two is a resounding “YES PLEASE!”

Base game not doing it for ya? Not a problem, because the Shadow of the Erdtree edition on PS5 and Xbox also has its very own early Black Friday deal. You can pick that one up for $49.99.

Somewhat controversially, the Game Awards have announced that Shadow of the Erdtree is in with a shout of winning GOTY this year. People have (whether rightly or wrongly, that’s not for me to say right here), had a lot to say about this. Should DLCs and expansions count?

The Game Awards had to go ahead and release a whole FAQ to try and clear up the confusion about why Shadow of the Erdtree qualifies. In it, they said, "The Game Awards aims to recognize the best creative and technical work each year, irrespective of the format of that content’s release. Expansion packs, new game seasons, DLCs, remakes and remasters are eligible in all categories, if the jury deems the new creative and technical work to be worthy of a nomination. Factors such as the newness of the content and its price/value should be taken into consideration."

That controversy aside, there’s no denying that it’s an absolutely stellar addition to an already breathtaking base game. If you can pick it up on the cheap right now, why even worry about waiting until Black Friday?