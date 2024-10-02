Elden Ring's latest update, Patch 1.15, aims to answer the prayers of ineffective golem fisters

Do you enjoy treating Elden Ring's bosses to the power of your fists? Don't worry, you can admit it, we're all friends here. Especially since the latyest patch to hit the Shadow of the Erdtree-enhanced game is partly aimed at making sure you can have a good time practicing your hobby .

Hey, at least this update shouldn't spark too much chatter about nerfs and whether or not they're a good thing - as its predecessor - Patch 1.14 - risked doing via its tweaks to Promised Consort Radahn.

As detailed in its notes, Patch 1.15 is all about bug fixes and stuff that might help you to avoid experiencing unstable performance on PC or console.

But where, pray tell, are the fisting boons? Right here, chill out. FromSoft's fixed a couple of bugs that could plague people like you, hopefully ensuring that you should encounter situations in which "some of the Golem Fist weapon attacks would not deal damage when the player was affected by certain special effects" or "the Golem Fist weapon one-handed heavy attack power [is] lower than expected".

Patch 1.15 has been released for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree.



This update brings bug fixes & performance improvements for #ShadowoftheErdtree.



Read the full patch notes: https://t.co/FotvcBqaFw



Thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/khVzBZddTe — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 2, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Yep, it's just some tweaks to the perfomannce of a giant fist made fractured rock that you can hit people with, what did you think I was talking about? If you were expecting more, please read the rest of the patch's changes - which I've nicely laid out below - and pull your mind out of the gutter:

Fixed a bug where the cutscene that plays when entering the Shadow Keep Church District would play again when re-entering the area.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns incantation from being cast when used in quick succession.

Fixed a bug where the Smithing Talisman effect did not apply to some weapons’ throwing attacks.

Fixed a bug that prevented the use of ashes in some areas of the Scadutree Avatar battle arena.

Fixed a bug where Rellana, Twin Moon Knight would sometimes perform unexpected actions when interacting with objects in the battle area.

Fixed a bug that allowed Skills to be used in incorrect combinations with Weapons under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused unexpected rendering and behavior of some enemies under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where some sound effects did not play correctly.

Several performance improvements and other bug fixes.

Further fixes were added to the game’s end credits.

Oh, and here are those possible instability fixes:

For the PS5 version of the game, unstable framerate may be improved by using the "Rebuild Database" option from the device’s safe mode.

In some PC versions, Ray Tracing may be unintentionally enabled and cause unstable performance. Please check the Ray Tracing setting in the "System" > "Graphics " > "Ray Tracing Quality" from the title screen or in-game menu.

In the PC version, the message "Inappropriate activity detected" may appear without cheating. To fix this issue, please verify the integrity of the game's files before restarting the game.

In the PC version, unstable framerate may be caused by third party applications that control mouse behavior. Deactivating these third party applications may improve performance.

There you go, now go and wash your hands, since we don't know where one of them might have been.