Elden Ring best Incantations: Great faith spells for early and late game

The best Incantations in Elden Ring are a bit trickier to figure out compared to their sorcerous counterparts.

Incantations are difficult to use effectively thanks to long casting times, high FP requirements, and often limited damage. Many of the best ones are locked behind late-game content, but even with those, you’ll want high Dexterity and the Radagon’s Icon Talisman to shorten your casting time.

Catch Flame - Best early-game Incantation

You should get your hands on Catch Flame as soon as possible, unless you’re a Prophet, in which case you start with it. Everyone else can buy it from Brother Corhyn in Roundtable Hold for a mere 600 Runes or later in Altus Plateau if you’ve progressed his quest without buying the Incantation. Catch Flame’s in-game description is a bit vague and undersells the spell. It sparks a flame in your hand and shoots it forward in a small cone. Low FP cost and fast casting time make it invaluable early on, especially since Flame Sling takes so long to cast, and only requires 8 Faith, which every class except the Astrologer and Vagabond starts with anyway.

Bestial Sling - Another good early-game Incantation

Bestial Sling is one of the first Beast Incantations you’ll get from Gurranq after giving him Deathroot, and it’s incredibly versatile. It fires a spray of stones in a short arc in front of you, and while it may not sound like much, there’s almost no casting time. It also has incredibly low FP cost of 7 and only requires 10 Faith. It might not do the damage of Rock Sling, but it’s much more versatile.

The Flame of Frenzy - Good for all occasions

In Callu Baptismal Church on the Weeping Peninsula lies a corpse, and on that corpse is the Flame of Frenzy Incantation. With a Faith requirement of just 16, it’s one most Faith builds can use right away, and it’ll see you through the rest of the game as well. After a brief casting time, you’ll shoot beams of flame from your eyes that damage all enemies in front of you in a fairly wide range. There are a couple of downsides, though. It doesn’t stagger enemies, meaning they’ll still keep moving toward you during the spell, and it builds up your madness meter. Use it too often, and you’ll succumb to madness.

Honed Bolt

Honed Bolt is one you can pick up in the early portions of the mid-game, and it’ll serve you well through the rest of the game and even in PvP matches. It generates a lightning strike on your target and, unlike Lightning Strike and Lightning Spear, it’s much more difficult for enemies to dodge. Corhyn and Miriel sell this one after you give them the Dragon Cult Prayer Book, which you’ll get from the Leyndell Knight near Liurnia’s Artist Shack.

Honed Bolt requires 24 Faith to use.

Ekzykes’ Decay

You can swap this with Rotten Breath if you don’t feel like defeating Ekzykes, though it’s not quite as effective. Either way, the point is the same. The Incantation summons a dragon head that spews rot breath in a broad area in front of you and in such quantities that it’s almost guaranteed the target(s) will end up with Scarlet Rot. Most bosses, Malenia aside, are susceptible to Scarlet Rot, so this is a handy one to pull out during big fights. Just be aware the casting time is incredibly slow, similar to other Dragon Incantations.

Ekzykes’ Decay is available at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion after you defeat the dragon itself, and you can purchase Rotten Breath there without having to defeat Ekzykes.Ekzykes’ Decay requires 23 Faith and 15 Arcane, while Rotten Breath is a bit more accessible with 15 Faith and 12 Arcane.

Giantsflame Take Thee - Best late-game Incantation

Giantsflame Take Thee is one you won’t find until much later in the game, but it’s an excellent choice for any fire user. You’ll need to get the Giant’s Prayer Book from Guardian Arghanthy near Guardians’ Garrison in Mountaintops of the Giants, southwest of the Whiteridge Road Site of Grace.

The Incantation costs 13,000 Runes and requires 30 Faith. It hurls a huge fireball forward that explodes on contact, dealing heavy damage. It can be charged and, better yet, it’s faster even than Flame Sling, so you can use it in most situations.

Burn, O Flame - Another good late-game Incantation

Burn, O Flame is one of the choices you get for giving Enia the Remembrance of the Fire Giant in Roundtable Hold. It has an even lower Faith requirement than the Giantsflame Incantation (27) and shoots flames out from the ground in all directions around you. The locations are a bit random, and it takes a while to cast, but the damage output against larger enemies makes it a great pick for Faith builds anyway.

Scouring Black Flame

Scouring Black Flame comes from the Dragonskin Apostle in Windmill VIllage and requires 28 Faith to use. This one shoots an arc of black flame in front of you. It’s basic, but effective and has a fairly short casting time.

Ancient Dragon Lightning Strike - Yet another good late-game Incantation

You won’t get this one until Crumbling Farum Azula, where you can find the Ancient Dragon Prayer Book near the Crumbling Beast Grave Site of Grace. Give it to Miriel or Corhyn, and you can purchase the Ancient Dragon Lightning Strike Incantation. If you’ve fought Fortissax, you’ll have a general idea what this one does. After a brief casting time, you’ll fire red lightning in a circle around you. It’s chargeable and has a low Faith requirement of 26, making it a solid choice as you head into the endgame.

Magma Breath

You can purchase Magma Breath from the Cathedral of Dragon Communion after defeating the Magma Wyrm near Fort Laiedd, and it’s absolutely worth the effort. It summons a wyrm head that spews magma in front of you, and the magma lingers, damaging any enemy standing in it. It only requires 14 Faith and 10 Arcane, so even non-Faith builds could put this one to good use.

Stone of Gurranq

After you give the Bestial Clergyman six Deathroot, he’ll hand over the Stone of Gurranq Incantation. This powerful spell lobs a massive boulder at enemies and deals heavy damage, all for the measly price of 15 FP. You only need 13 Faith to use it as well, so even though it’s a bit tricky to control, the payoff is worth it.

Crucible Breath

All the Crucible Incantations are worth using, including the Tail, but we recommend Aspect of the Crucible: Breath above all. It lets you breathe golden fire in a wide arc and can be charged to last longer, and unlike the Dragon breath spells, this one has a much shorter casting time too. You’ll need to defeat Rykard - whether you complete the Volcano Manor quest doesn't matter - and then travel back to the boss arena and kill Tanith. This triggers a fight with her Knight, and he drops the Aspect after you win. It requires 27 Faith to use.

Wrath of Gold

Tucked away in Altus Plateau’s forest of Wormfaces is the Woodfolk ruins, directly east of the Minor Erdtree. Hit the floor in the middle to reveal a staircase that takes you to a chamber where you’ll find the Wrath of Gold Incantation. It’s a powerful spell, but one with caveats. Like most Erdtree Incantations, it has a high FP cost (40) and a high Faith requirement (32). After a short casting time, Wrath of Gold sends out a golden shockwave that pushes enemies and deals damage in a wide radius, so it’s a fair tradeoff assuming your FP can withstand the hit.

Golden Vow

Golden Vow is good for PvE but really shines in PvP. It’s hidden in the Corpse-Stench Shack, which you’ll eventually reach if you follow the road west of Windmill Village. There’s an NPC invasion here and some deadly dogs, so be aware of that before you start leisurely exploring. Golden Vow costs 47 FP and requires 25 Faith, and it buffs your and your allies’ defense and attack. It’s pretty situational, since you can use the Flask of Wondrous Physik for your own buffs, but it’s also handy in a pinch.

If you're looking for more help in The Lands Between, check out our comprehensive set of Elden Ring guides.