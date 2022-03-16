Elden Ring Dragon Locations: Where to Farm for Dragon Hearts and what they used for?

Across The Lands Between, there’s a whole host of strange creatures who aren’t happy to see you, and this includes dragons. When felled, the dragons of Elden Ring will drop Dragon Hearts, which can be pretty useful if you know what to do with them.

At the Cathedral of Dragon Communion (Caelid) and the Church of Dragon Communion (Limgrave), the Dragon Hearts that you collect can be used to learn Dragon Incantations. These specific spells will be based off of your Faith and Arcane stats, and can be pretty powerful with the right build.

Some top Dragon Incantations are Greyoll’s Roar, which turns you into a dragon and your roar then reduces enemy power attack and defense stats, and Agheel’s Flame, which also turns you into a fire-breathing dragon. Team these with the Roar Medallion, and your Dragon Incantations (specifically roar and breath attacks) are going to be all the more powerful. You’ll need a Clawmark Seal to use any of this (or cast Faith spells altogether), though, which is given to you by Gurranq in the Bestial Sanctum.

Without further ado, here are the locations of all the dragons in Elden Ring, so you can collect those Dragon Hearts and practice some Dragon Incantations during your journey around The Lands Between.

Limgrave Dragon Locations

Flying Dragon Agheel

Travel to The First Step Site of Grace, and head over to Agheel Lake. In the northern part of the lake, you can find Flying Dragon Agheel. When felled, the dragon will drop 1x Dragon Heart.

Caelid Dragon Locations

Flying Dragon Greyll

This particular dragon can be found in northern Caelid. Travel to the Bestial Sanctum Site of Grace, where you may have already met Gurranq. Go south towards the bridge, and Greyll can be found residing here.

Fell them, and you’ll get 1x Dragon Heart.

Decaying Ekzykes

Wandering south Caelid this time is Decaying Ekzykes. Travel to the Cathedral Dragon Communion, and Ekzykes can be found along the road towards the entrance of it. When felled, they’ll drop 1x Dragon Heart.

Elder Dragon Greyoll

The Elder Dragon stays true to its name, being surrounded by smaller dragons and somehow looking more aged than them, too. Fortunately, they’re not too difficult to take out during the start of your game, and can be found right by Fort Faroth in Caelid. Fell Greyoll, and you’ll get 5x Dragon Hearts.

Liurnia of the Lakes Dragon Locations

Glintstone Dragon Smarag

If you’ve made your way inside of Raya Lucaria Academy, you’ll have already encountered this dragon when grabbing the Academy Glintstone Key. Travel to the Crystalline Woods Site of Grace and go northeast to find Smarag resting by some rocks.

Glintstone Dragon Adula

Enter Caria Manor and defeat Royal Knight Loretta, and you’ll gain access to the Three Sisters area where you can begin Ranni’s questline.

In this area is Glintstone Dragon Adula, and after dealing plenty of damage, the dragon will teleport away. They can later be found at the Cathedral of Manus Celes, which is only accessible once Ranni’s questline is completed. Not only do you get 3x Dragon Hearts from this, but you get Adula’s Moonblade, too.

Magma Wyrm Makar

This dragon, Magma Wyrm Makar, is found holding fort at the entrance to Altus Plateau. Travel to the Ravine-Ruined Village Site of Grace and traverse up the various ladders and lifts to Ruin-Strewn Precipice and Ruin-Strewn Precipice Overlook.

Beyond the Overlook Site of Grace, there is a mist. Traverse the mist, and your battle with Magma Wyrm Makar will begin. After felling them, you’ll get 1x Dragon Heart, but also a Magma Wyrm’s Scalesword.

Mountaintop of Giants Dragon Locations

Borealis the Freezing Fog

In the Mountaintops of Giants, where weather conditions are harsh, Borealis the Freezing Fog can be found. Travel to the Freezing Lake Site of Grace to get here, and run into the lake to find him. We also circled his position on the map below; Borealis can be found by the rightmost circle. When felled, you’ll get 1x Dragon Heart.

Great Wyrm Theodorix

In the Mountaintops of Giants, there’s a secret area where Great Wyrm Theodorix can be found, north of Albinauric Rise, shown by the left-most circle on the map above. Defeat Theodorix, and you’ll get 3x Dragon Hearts.

For more help with taking on The Lands Between and becoming Elden Lord, check out our comprehensive Elden Ring guide.