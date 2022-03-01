Where to find the Glintstone Key in Elden Ring

If you’re looking for the Elden Ring Glintstone Key, you should be looking for two.

The first one is easy to grab, but the second takes some time, effort, and a difficult boss fight before you can get it. In return, you’ll start a short quest path that ends with a tragedy for the NPC – but some good items for you.

Where do you find the Glintstone Key in Elden Ring?

The first Glintstone Key is on a landmass northwest of the Temple Quarter ruins. That’s almost due west of the Academy Gate Town, and there’s a Site of Grace northwest of the Temple Quarters map marker in case you run into trouble later. Head north from there to the spot shown below.

There’s a large, scaly Glintstone catch in the form of the dragon Smarag, though you can dash in and grab the key before having to fight. Gallop behind him, and you’ll find a dead academic leaned against the cliff wall. Examine the body to get the key, then flee as fast as possible to avoid getting trapped by Smarak

Where is the second Glintstone Key in Elden Ring?

After you defeat Radagon, the first boss in the Raya Lucaria Academy, you’ll eventually find yourself in the Church of the Cuckoo. There’s a corpse hanging from one of the chandeliers, and if you clamber along the rooftops in the courtyard, you can make your way to the church’s upper levels and grab the second key.

Now head back to the Church of Irith near where you first entered Liurnia, and give the key to Thops so he can get back to the Academy.

You’ll find his dead body near the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace the next time you’re there. It’s tragic, but you can loot his body to obtain the Academy Glintstone Staff, a guarding spell, and a Bell Bearing you can give to the Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold. The staff is the good loot here. The Bell Bearing just unlocks Thops’ spells for sale with the Husks, which are low-level and not really worth it at this point.

The staff scales with Strength and Intelligence, and it also requires a hefty 28 INT to wield.

If you're looking for more Elden Ring help, check out our comprehensive guide collection with everything you need to know about surviving in The Lands Between, including what you should be doing first.